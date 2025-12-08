The defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles look to snap a two-game losing streak when they head to the west coast to take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season. The Chargers are coming off a big win over the Raiders as they try to maintain their position in the AFC wild card race.

Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert have been inconsistent this season, alternating between dominant performances and lackluster showings. Hurts has thrown for less than 200 passing yards in six games but has also has six games with two or more passing touchdowns. Herbert started the year with six touchdowns and just one pick in his first three games but has thrown at least one interception in five of his last six games. Which passer should you back when it comes to NFL player props for Eagles vs. Chargers?

We'll go over the best Hurts and Herbert player props for Week 14 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Eagles vs. Chargers and more NFL player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts: 193.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Justin Herbert: 211.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 193.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Hurts' consensus prop is 187.5 but he's projected for 165.6 passing yards against a stiff Chargers defense. The Philadelphia quarterback has thrown for Under 193.5 passing yards in six games but has gone Over this mark in his last two games.

Passing attempts props

Jalen Hurts: 28.5 (Over -102, Under -125)

Justin Herbert: 31.5 (Over -113, Under -113)

Top pick: Justin Herbert Under 31.5 passing attempts (3.5 stars)

Herbert is projected to thrown the ball 30.7 times in Monday's game. He's gone Under 31.5 attempts in four of his last five games, and he's battling a hand injury which might push the Chargers to lean on the ground game more.

Passing touchdowns props

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 (Over +172, Under -222)

Justin Herbert: 1.5 (Over +133, Under -171)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 1.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

The Chargers rank second in passing yards allowed per game, which is why the model is backing Hurts' Under on passing yards. It's doubling down on his passing touchdowns prop, and Hurts has thrown for less than two touchdowns in three of his last four games.