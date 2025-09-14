Six different players scored a touchdown when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squared off in this past February's Super Bowl, a game in which the Eagles prevailed 40-22. Now these two powerhouses face off once again, this time on Sunday, Sept. 14, at 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium.

The total for Eagles-Chiefs is 46.5, one of the higher totals in the NFL for Week 2. So which players are the best value to find the end zone in Kansas City?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at the top anytime touchdown props. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Eagles-Chiefs game, including more player props.

Top Eagles-Chiefs anytime touchdown props:

Jalen Hurts -115

I don't understand why Jalen Hurts is still a cheaper price than Saquon Barkley for this market. The Eagles rely on the Hurts tush push whenever they're inside their opponents' 2-yard line, and as a result, he's been finding paydirt more frequently than Barkley. In their past 15 games played, Hurts has scored a touchdown in 12 contests, while Barkley has found the end zone in eight matchups. Hurts scored this past Super Bowl's first touchdown from a yard out, whereas Barkley didn't get a touchdown against the Chiefs. They both had touchdowns in Philadelphia's season opener vs. the Cowboys, with Hurts scoring twice and Barkley doing so once. Barkley (-160) has the shortest touchdown odds for this game, but I think that distinction should belong to Hurts.

Patrick Mahomes +450

The Chiefs' group of weapons was depleted when Xavier Worthy left with a shoulder injury against the Chargers in Week 1. We saw Mahomes use his legs more in that contest, as his 57 rushing yards were more than all but one game for him last season. Mahomes also ran one into the end zone from 11 yards out. He now has rushing touchdowns in two of his past three games, as he scored two on the ground in the AFC Championship Game against the Bills. In bigger games, it seems like Mahomes is more reliant on his legs. The Chiefs are already without a suspended Rashee Rice and likely down Worthy here too, and they're going up against a stingy Eagles pass rush. I think this longer price is worth a dice roll.