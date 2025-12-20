The NFL has a Saturday doubleheader for Week 16, with the first of the two-game slate featuring a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game as the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders. We won't see these teams square off in the playoffs this year, as the Commanders are 4-10 in the midst of a lost season that's due in large part to injuries to quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Eagles have been inconsistent after their Super Bowl run last year, but at 9-5, they're atop the NFC East and should comfortably win the division.

Both teams have dynamic No. 1 receivers, with Philadelphia featuring A.J. Brown and Washington's go-to guy being Terry McLaurin. Each has had a strange season, with McLaurin missing considerable time due to injury while Brown has been boom-or-bust given the Eagles' struggles in the passing game this year. Both will be focuses on Saturday, but which receiver should you target for NFL player props? The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it has shared its picks for total receptions and receiving yards props for Brown and McLaurin. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

A.J. Brown: 62.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Terry McLaurin: 53.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: Terry McLaurin Over 53.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

Even with Daniels out, the model likes McLaurin to have a big game as Washington's top target against the Eagles. McLaurin is projected to have 73.4 receiving yards on Saturday, and he's cleared 56.5 receiving yards in three of his last five games.

Receptions props

A.J. Brown: 4.5 (Over -154, Under +120)

Terry McLaurin: 4.5 (Over +113, Under -145)

Top pick: Terry McLaurin Over 4.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

The model also expects McLaurin to be targeted quite a bit here, with a projection of 5.3 receptions and an Over on this line of 4.5. McLaurin has been able to catch some deep passes to get his yards, but he's only cleared 4.5 receptions twice this year, with his other five games resulting in just two or three catches.