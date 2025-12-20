NFC East rivals trending in opposite directions meet on Saturday, Dec. 20, when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Washington Commanders in Week 16. These teams played in the NFC Championship Game a year ago but Philadelphia is set to return to the playoffs while Washington is near the bottom of the standings. Jalen Hurts continues to lead the Eagles while Marcus Mariota will once again take the snaps for the Commanders after they shut down starter Jayden Daniels for the rest of the 2025 season.

We'll break down the best NFL player props for Hurts and Mariota for Saturday's game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Eagles vs. Commanders and more player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts: 217.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Marcus Mariota: 200.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Top pick: Marcus Mariota Over 200.5 passing yards (4 stars)

Mariota has enough experience as a starter this season to be competent, and he's going to have most of his key skill players available for this game. Mariota has gone Over 205.5 passing yards in each of his last five starts and the model projects him for 214.9 passing yards on Saturday.

Passing attempts props

Jalen Hurts: 28.5 (Over -107, Under -119)

Marcus Mariota: 29.5 (Over -126, Under -101)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 28.5 passing attempts (4 stars)

Hurts is projected to throw the ball 23.4 times, and there's a good chance the Eagles rely more on the ground game against a suspect Commanders defense. However, Hurts has thrown the ball 34 or more times in three of his last four games, and if Washington keeps this close, he could be airing it out more than expected.

Passing touchdowns props

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 (Over -130, Under +102)

Marcus Mariota: 0.5 (Over -266, Under +203)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 1.5 passing TDs (3.5 stars)

Despite throwing just 15 passes in Week 15, Hurts did have three passing touchdowns. He's gone Over 1.5 passing touchdowns in two of the last three games, and the model is projecting him for 1.3 passing touchdowns in Saturday's game.