The NFC East takes over Sunday Night Football for the NFL's Week 8 schedule with the Washington Commanders hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. Neither team is entering this matchup in top form, with the beat-up Eagles sitting at 2-5 and losers of five straight while the Commanders head out of their bye week with a 1-4-1 record. This is a rematch from Week 1, which the Eagles won 24-22. That was with Jalen Hurts at quarterback and the roster healthy, though. That's no longer the case, with backup Tanner McKee thrust into starting action for the rest of the year. Washington is a 6-point favorite, per DraftKings Sportsbook NFL odds, and the total is 40.5. While neither side is playing their best football right now, there are intriguing anytime TD scorer options available for bettors. Ahead of Sunday Night Football, we've identified two anytime TD scorer prop betting picks -- one for each team -- before the Eagles and Commanders kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Sunday Night Football kickoff time is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Northwest Stadium. If you want to try NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, you should first check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more with the DraftKings promo code to get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football, check out SportsLine before you start making picks at the best betting apps.

Eagles vs. Commanders anytime touchdown scorer props

Dallas Goedert (+225)

The Eagles offense has struggled all year, and with Hurts out and Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith banged up of late, few players have shined. Goedert, the team's veteran tight end, has been steady, catching 22 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns this year. He's caught 11 of 15 targets from McKee the last two weeks for 109 yards. Oh, and those two touchdowns? Both came in Week 1 against the Commanders, who have allowed eight touchdowns to tight ends this year -- second-most in the NFL behind only Detroit. Bet on NFL player props and more at with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250, where new users get up to $250 in bet resets:

Antonio Williams (+290)

Some NFL fans may not know who Antonio Williams is, but you might find out over the rest of the season. Williams is a rookie out of Clemson drafted in the third round. He's served as a No. 3 or No. 4 receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs while competing with Treylon Burks for snaps. With McLaurin out for the year, Williams figures to be more of a factor in Washington's offense. The rookie has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a touchdown, which came against Philly in Week 1. Coming out of the bye week, there's reason to think the Commanders got Williams more involved in game-planning for the rest of the year. The Eagles are allowing the fourth-most yards and third-most touchdowns per game to opposing wide receivers this year. Bet on Week 8 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets: