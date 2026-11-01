The biggest problem with the NFL schedule is it cannot very well account for injuries to teams playing in prime-time games. And as such we have the Philadelphia offense led by Tanner McKee on our television screens when the Eagles play the Commanders in Washington on Sunday night. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after they spend $5+ plus three free months of NBA League Pass:

Even so, this game is pretty important. The Commanders are dead last in the NFC East at 1-4-1 but they're definitely not out of the division race despite that ugly record. Dan Quinn would also probably like to win and try to save his job. The Eagles, of course, are in the playoff race even without Jalen Hurts and have to believe in their defense and the run game.

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Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Commanders -6

Look, this is a tough game to cap because you've got an inferior overall team at home against a team rolling out a backup quarterback. The Eagles defense can win any game for them, but they're banged up too. I think Jayden Daniels gets it done here because it's a prime-time home game against a division opponent and how massive this could be for the Commanders to turn things around. He's going to use his legs a lot here, in my opinion and it's going to create a very nice show for those in attendance.

Sunday Night Football player props

Jayden Daniels Over 36.5 rush yards (-109, DraftKings)

Like I said above, I think Daniels is going to run here. The Eagles should be able to generate pressure with their defensive line, and I don't think he'll be scared to take off and run. The Commanders might very well dial up some designed run stuff knowing the pressure could be there in order to get Daniels comfortable and help alleviate the pressure against Daniels out of the gate.

Makai Lemon Over 43.5 receiving yards (-113, DraftKings)

This is very counter-intuitive to what we're expecting in this game, but because the Eagles offense isn't expected to do much, we're getting some seriously discounted numbers on the receivers. I like the way Lemon emerged, and I think we'll see the Eagles continue to try and develop these young guys. This is not asking much in terms of his receiving yards at all. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Stefon Diggs (+190)

Another guy I love to target in prime time, Diggs hasn't been elite for the Commanders this year, per se, but he's been very good and has also been a touchdown monster at times. I think he's due here and looks like a very nice target at this price.

Dallas Goedert (+250)

Getting a passing touchdown from the Eagles in this game might be a tough ask, but Goedert is so freaking good around the goal line that I want to take advantage of a decent price in the event McKee can get them down by the goal line. He's the most reliable short-yardage guy in the passing game and should see plenty of looks here..