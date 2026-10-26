Death, taxes and the NFL placing an NFC East rivalry in prime time in the middle of the season, only to have some quarterback injury derail said matchup and make it largely unwatchable. Welcome to Week 7 and the Cowboys versus the Eagles! Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Jalen Hurts is out for the year, and things are going so poorly in Philly that Andy Dalton declined to re-sign with the team that cut him a few weeks earlier. As such, it's the Tanner McKee show with maaaybe Saquon Barkley whenever he's ready to come back. And yet, for as bad as things have gone for the Eagles ... they have the same record as the 2-4 Cowboys, who have been extremely healthy and just not very impressive. Bet on Cowboys-Eagles on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Best bets for Monday Night Football

Eagles +4.5

Betting on the spread of this game is not for the faint of heart. You want to back Tanner McKee in a massive "maybe save our season" spot in prime time? Or do you want to believe the Cowboys can cruise into Philly and just dominate the Eagles en route to getting right back in the mix for the NFC East title, which almost certainly will be claimed by a team with less than 10 wins? I tend to think this is just a few too many points for a team with a strong defense against a hated division rival that hasn't been playing very well so far this season. The Cowboys offense has been impressive at times, but it laid a complete egg against the Packers at home in prime time just a week ago. And once again, the defense has been just bad. Dallas can't stop anyone this year, so why would it suddenly stop the Eagles from grinding out a few touchdowns? In what should be a low-scoring game, I'll take the points and hope the Eagles can patch a few drives together and threaten to pull off the upset. Bet on Cowboys-Eagles on Monday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass:

Monday Night Football player props

Dameon Pierce Over 15.5 rushing yards (-112, DraftKings)

We haven't gotten confirmation that Barkley is back, but the numbers at the various sportsbooks would indicate he's expected to play Monday. As such, we have really low numbers we can take with Pierce, the Eagles backup who played pretty well as the starter last week. I don't think he's going off for a ton of yards here, but we just need the Eagles to ease the burden on Saquon some, run the ball a bunch and give Pierce a couple of series against a horrendous Cowboys run defense. He can get this on one carry, and if he gets between five and 10 carries I feel very happy about getting this number.

CeeDee Lamb Over 78.5 receiving yards (-113, FanDuel)

It's prime time, and we get CeeDee against an Eagles pass defense that is pretty banged up. This number is several yards lower than it is anywhere else, as it's gotten steamed up a bit heading into this game. I like Lamb's reception number as a parlay piece a little bit better, but this is a pretty generous number for a guy who is very capable of going off for a monster game like he did against the Texans (allegedly) vaunted secondary just a few weeks ago. He's laid two eggs back-to-back in the Cowboys losses, but he's got to be involved if Dallas wants to win this week. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM with promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Monday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Jake Ferguson (+255, DraftKings)

It's still National Tight End Week (at least in NFL terms) and Ferguson is the perfect guy to keep the tight end party rolling after a pile of tight ends found the end zone on Sunday. Ferguson has three touchdowns on the season, and while his usage isn't great, he's still a big-time red-zone threat who the Cowboys routinely target when they're down by the goal line. Claim your $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Dallas Goedert (+180, DraftKings)

Yup, we're double dipping here, because Goedert is the best weapon available for the Eagles passing game right now. He's reliable in short-yardage situations, he's a pretty elite red-zone threat and the Cowboys should be stacking the box and forcing McKee to throw when the Eagles are near the goal line.