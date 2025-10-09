The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last week, and now they'll have a quick turnaround to take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. It will be the first head-to-head matchup for quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Jaxson Dart, and both have proven themselves as capable runners. Hurts has rushed for 56 touchdowns since the start of 2021, while Dart has rushed for 109 yards and a score in his first two starts. However, it's Hurts that the SportsLine Projection Model sees as a bigger anytime touchdown scorer threat, and you can still find his anytime touchdown scorer odds for as high as -135. Hurts' over/under for total rushing yards is 39.5, while Dart's is 36.5.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 6. With NFL props available for almost every player in Giants vs. Eagles at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Eagles vs. Giants NFL picks. They can also help new users take advantage of sportsbook promos like the latest BetMGM bonus code, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 41-21 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Giants vs. Eagles.

Best Week 6 Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-135)

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+250)

Theo Johnson, Giants (+430)

Parlay these picks for +2800 odds with the latest DraftKings promo code $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Jalen Hurts, Eagles (-135, FanDuel)

Nobody has scored more rushing touchdowns in the last five seasons than Hurts, and in that span, 35 of his 56 scores have come from a yard out. Philadelphia's success on the "Tush Push" virtually assures that Hurts is getting the ball when the Eagles are in the shadow of the goal-line, and he also scored twice in his only start against the Giants last season. The model predicts that Hurts averages 0.79 touchdowns, but the implied scoring probability is 57.5%.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (+250, DraftKings)

The Eagles haven't been particularly prolific through the air this season because they simply haven't had to be. However, Goedert has been Jalen Hurts' favorite target in the red zone when Philadelphia does throw the football in the scoring area. Goedert has scored four touchdowns in the last three weeks, and the rest of the roster combined has three touchdown receptions. The implied scoring probability here is 28.6%, but the model has Goedert scoring 0.63 touchdowns on average.

Theo Johnson, Giants (+430, FanDuel)

A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Johnson is one of a handful of Giants receivers who stepped into a larger role after Malik Nabers tore his ACL in Week 4. Since Nabers exited the game against the Chargers, Johnson has three touchdown receptions, and all three have come on targets from Jaxson Dart inside the red zone. The model predicts that Johnson scores 0.43 touchdowns on average, but these odds imply an 18.9% chance of scoring. Take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins.

Want more Thursday Night Football picks?

You've seen the model's NFL anytime touchdown prop picks for several players in Giants vs. Eagles. Now, get NFL projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best NFL picks from SportsLine's R.J. White, who is on a 57-35 roll (+2470) on his last 92 NFL picks.