Two of the NFL's most talented receivers are in action Thursday night when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the New York Giants as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith suit up for Philly. Those two are among the league's best wideouts, but that's only when they're getting the ball thrown their way. Smith has 25 catches this year while Brown has 19. Brown reportedly had a meeting with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley about the offense, which put up just 17 points in a loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

If you're looking to place NFL player props for Thursday Night Football, should you be backing Brown or Smith when it comes to total receptions and receiving yards props? We'll take a closer look at the SportsLine Projection Model's top-rated NFL player prop recommendations for total receptions and receiving yards for Brown and Smith.

Bet Eagles vs. Giants at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after winning a first bet of $5 or more:

The Eagles are 7.5-point favorites in this NFC East clash at top sportsbooks according to the latest SportsLine consensus odds. You can see the model's latest game forecast for Eagles vs. Giants, along with prop recommendations, at SportsLine.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at each receiver's props. If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, check out our NFL betting guide.

Receptions props

A.J. Brown: 4.5 (Over -139, Under +109)

DeVonta Smith: 4.5 (Over -139, Under +109)

Top pick: DeVonta Smith Under 4.5 receptions (3.5 stars)

The model is fading Smith here, with a projection of 3.9 receptions for an Under showing against the Giants. Smith has gone Under 4.5 receptions in three of his five games this year. In his one game against New York last year, Smith caught just one of two targets despite playing more than 80% of the Eagles' offensive snaps.

Receiving yards props

A.J. Brown: 64.5 (Over -114 Under -110)

DeVonta Smith: 50.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: A.J. Brown Under 64.5 receiving yards (3.5 stars)

Brown is averaging less than 40 receiving yards per game this year and if you take away his 109-yard outburst in Week 3, he's averaged 21.25 yards per game. Perhaps the Eagles will try and pepper their star receiver with targets to try and cool his frustrations, but the team's plan of pounding the rock and playing clock control has worked well so far this year. Brown is projected to have 45.1 receiving yards on Thursday.