The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants meet on Thursday Night Football to begin Week 6 of the 2025 NFL season with both teams looking to put the losses in Week 5 behind them. The Eagles blew a 14-point lead against the Broncos, while the Giants fell apart in the second half against the Saints in Jaxson Dart's second career start. Can Dart lead New York to a win on Thursday, or will Jalen Hurts be able to dominate the Giants once again? Hurts is 6-3 against the Giants in his career.

We'll look at player props for Hurts and Dart for Thursday's game, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every game 10,000 times and offers a game forecast and prop picks based on the results. For the latest Eagles vs. Giants forecast and prop pick grades, head to SportsLine.

We'll be using DraftKings Sportsbook when looking at player prop lines for Hurts and Dart. If you're new to NFL betting, check out our betting guide.

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts: 194.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jaxson Dart: 174.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 194.5 passing yards (4 stars)

The Eagles quarterback is projected for just below 150 passing yards in SportsLine's model, which has a consensus line for Hurts at 196.5 yards. Hurts has gone Under this line three times in five games, and the Eagles have generally stayed away from throwing the ball much. That could change on a short week against a bad defense, but for now, the Under is the move on Hurts' passing yards.

Passing attempts props

Jalen Hurts: 26.5 (Over -118, Under -108)

Jaxson Dart: 30.5 (Over -120, Under -107)

Top pick: Jaxson Dart Over 30.5 pass attempts (4.5 stars)

The model projects Dart for 36.6 attempts in Thursday's contest. The rookie threw the ball just 20 times in his debut but tossed 40 passes in his second start against New Orleans. Conventional wisdom suggests New York will be playing from behind in this game, which means more opportunities for Dart to throw the ball.

Passing touchdowns props

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 (Over +159, Under -205)

Jaxson Dart: 0.5 (Over -183, Under +143)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 pass TDs (4 stars)

Even though the model doesn't like Hurts to throw for a ton of yards, it does see him hitting the end zone multiple times through the air. Hurts didn't throw for a touchdown in each of his first two games, but he has topped 1.5 passing touchdowns in each of his last three games. As teams try to slow down the Eagles on the ground in the redzone, Hurts makes them pay through the air. The model also likes Dart to go Over 0.5 passing touchdowns.