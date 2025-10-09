One of the NFL's biggest rivalries doesn't have quite the same juice as it used to, as the Philadelphia Eagles are perennial Super Bowl contenders while the New York Giants are languishing in the league's doldrums. But some spice has been reintroduced to the matchup ever since star running back Saquon Barkley left Big Blue for the Eagles, leaving the Giants struggling to replace him. New York now has a potential new star back in rookie Cam Skattebo, but which of the two tailbacks offers more NFL player props value for Week 6's Thursday Night Football matchup?

There are NFL player props up at the top sportsbooks for these running backs, and we'll share the top recommendations on them from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and gives out grades from 0 to 5 stars. For more on NFL player props, check out our NFL betting guide.

We'll go over player props for Barkley and Skattebo for Thursday night with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook, along with recommendations from the model. If you're interested in NFL betting, check out the model's latest game forecast and player prop recommendations here.

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley: 86.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Cam Skattebo: 49.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Saquon Barkley Under 86.5 rushing yards (3.5 stars)

Barkley's Under has cashed in four of the last five games. It's tempting to bet on the revenge angle here, particularly given the conversation around the former Giant in the media this week, but Barkley hasn't been hitting the lofty heights of his previous campaign. The model has Barkley projected for 75.5 rushing yards.

Rushing attempts props

Saquon Barkley: 18.5 (Over -102, Under -130)

Cam Skattebo: 13.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Saquon Barkley Under 18.5 rushing attempts (3.5 stars)

The Eagles are probably going to be playing from ahead for most of the game, but the model still thinks Barkley will go Under on his carries total, as it projects him for 15.5 rushing attempts. A potential reason for this is that he may break off a few big runs, thus eliminating the need for multiple carries to cover that same amount of ground.