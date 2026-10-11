It's another early start Sunday as the NFL returns to London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL Week 5 matchup of playoff hopefuls. The Colts beat the Commanders 30-13 on the same turf last week, and now the Jaguars will play the first of consecutive games in front of their adopted fans in London. Jacksonville comes in sitting atop the AFC South at 3-1, while the Eagles are 2-2 and sit behind the Giants in the NFC East. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET, and Jacksonville is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Jaguars odd at DraftKings. The Over/Under for total points scored is 42.5. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

We have broken down down the latest Eagles vs. Jaguars odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and are now sharing insights from the SportsLine Projection Model and revealing our best bets for the showdown in London. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Eagles vs. Jaguars odds

Eagles vs. Jaguars money line: Eagles +225, Jaguars -278 Eagles vs. Jaguars Over/Under: 42.5 Eagles vs. Jaguars spread: Jaguars -6.5

Eagles vs. Jaguars betting preview

Jacksonville is rolling behind coach Liam Coen and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, with the team going 16-5 since Coen took over before last season. The Jags lost to 27-24 to the Bills in last year's Wild Card Round after coming in at 13-4 and as the No. 3 seed. Now they have bigger aspirations, and Lawrence has 843 passing yards with eight TD passes and two interceptions. He has a strong crew of pass-catchers at his disposal with wideout Parker Washington leading the team with 228 receiving yards on 16 receptions and tight end Brenton Strange catching 14 balls for 167 yards. Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. have combined for 270 yards. Running back Bhayshul Tuten has rushed for 277 yards and has seven catches for 54 yards. Jacksonville isn't piling up yards but is scoring 26 points per game (12th in NFL) while Philly averages 18.8 (26th).

The Jags are really built on defense, as they lead the NFL with six takeaways, have 10 sacks and give up just 13.3 points per game, second-fewest in the league. They are 25th in the league in yards allowed at 354.5 per game but get the job done in the red zone, with teams coming away with a TD just 28.6% of the time, also second in the league. Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker have 1.5 sacks apiece, and seven others have at least half a sack. The Jaguars allowed 437 yards to Joe Burrow and the Bengals last week, but only 23 came on the ground and the Jags had two takeaways in the 22-17 victory. The Eagles don't have a passing game like that and are likely to be missing top receiver DeVonta Smith. Star running back Saquon Barkley is also questionable and unlikely to play because of a hamstring injury. Spend $5+ on Eagles-Jaguars in Week 5 with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Philadelphia is in dire straits with some top players out and the offense struggling. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has 246 total passing yards over the past two games as the Eagles lost 27-7 to the Bears and 24-20 to the Rams. Los Angeles outgained them 415-172 in total yards but needed 14 points in the fourth quarter to surge to the victory. Hurts threw two interceptions, the Eagles were 0-for-12 on third down and were called for 10 penalties. Now, Hurts will be without his star receiver and running back. Barkley is the top rusher with 182 yards, and Hurts is second at 105. With Barkley out and with Tank Bigsby definitely on IR after core muscle surgery, Will Shipley will be the next man up. The 2024 fourth-round pick has 51 rushing yards and averages 3.4 yards per carry. Dontayvion Wicks has 197 receiving yards and is likely to be Hurts' go-to guy along with tight end Dallas Goedert, who is returning this weekend. The Eagles have the fourth-worst offense in the league, averaging 269.8 yards per game, and average 18.8 points (26th). They are second-to-last in passing yards per game at 160.8.

Things are only slightly better on defense, as Philly is 21st in the league in allowing 344 yards and yields 23.3 points per game (16th). The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by 51 points, the second-best differential in the league, while the Eagles have given up 18 more than they've scored. Philly also has just four sacks, two by Nolan Smith Jr. and one each from tackles Jalen Carter and linebacker Jihaad Campbell, the team's top tackler with 37. Pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, who missed the first two games with a pectoral injury, also is questionable after tweaking an ankle in last week's loss. The injuries have been piling up, and many of the stricken players are key pieces. They won their first two games, though those came against the Titans and Commanders. Hurts threw for 467 yards over those two, while Smith and Goedert were the top pass-catchers. Both teams fell short of 300 yards, but the Bears had 375 and Los Angeles topped 400. The Eagles are minus-3 in turnover margin, while the Jags are an NFL-best plus-6. Wager on Eagles-Jaguars in London at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

The Jaguars are well-versed in traveling overseas, as they have played 14 games in London and are 7-7 in those games. They will play the Texans next week at Wembley Stadium, where an NFL-record crowd of 86,651 was on hand when they beat the Patriots 32-16 on Oct. 20, 2024. The Jaguars are 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. One of their losses in London came to the Eagles in 2018, a 24-18 setback at Wembley in Philly's last visit to the city. Lawrence, who is 4-3 in London starts, threw for 296 yards but was sacked seven times in a 35-7 loss to the Rams in their last trip across the pond, back in Week 7 of last season.

The Eagles have failed to cover the spread in all four games after going 10-7 ATS in last year's regular season. They have gone Over the total in three of four after going Under in 11 of the 18 games in 2025, including a 23-19 loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round. The Jags are 3-1 ATS after going 12-6 ATS in 2025, including their loss to the Bills in the postseason. They are 12-10 to the Over since the start of last season, but three of their four games in 2026 have gone Under. Wager on NFL Week 5 games and more with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Eagles vs. Jaguars picks, prediction

Jaguars -6.5

The SportsLine model has the Eagles covering the spread in 51% of its simulations and winning outright as plus-money underdogs 35% of the time, earning the money line pick a 'B' grade. Those are risky plays given all the key players they could be missing, and the Eagles defense will have its work cut out for it. SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein grabbed Jacksonville -5.5 early, so if you can find it at less than 6.5, that would be advisable. Philly should come out motivated after consecutive ugly losses, but they might not have the offensive firepower right now, and the defense is also having issues. The Eagles are unlikley to be able to run the ball, and Hurts has had a rough couple of weeks. Facing this Jaguars defense isn't going to be a good time to solve their problems. And with the Jags essentially a "home" team here, they should be able to cover this. Trade the NFL at Polymarket, where new users get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit: