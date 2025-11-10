A pair of Super Bowl contenders in the NFC will clash on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 10, with the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles heading to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers. These teams met in the Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs, with the Eagles defeating Green Bay 22-10. Jalen Hurts has the Eagles atop the NFC East with a 6-2 record heading into this contest, while the Packers have a 5-2-1 mark with Jordan Love leading the way. Who will have the edge on Monday?

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts: 195.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

Jordan Love: 233.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Jordan Love Over 233.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The model is high on Love airing it out. He's projected for 280.2 passing yards on Monday. Love has been quite inconsistent this season, going Over 233.5 passing yards in five games but also throwing for less than 200 yards in three contests.

Passing attempts props

Jalen Hurts: 26.5 (Over -111, Under -114)

Jordan Love: 32.5 (Over -106, Under -120)

Top pick: Jalen Hurts Under 26.5 passing attempts (4 stars)

Hurts is projected to throw the ball 21.3 times. He's thrown the ball less than 25 times in five games, including the last two. The Packers rank ninth in passing yards allowed per game, so there's a good chance the Eagles run the ball more in this game. The model has both quarterback attempts props rated at 4 stars, taking Love's Over on a consensus line of 32.5 attempts.

Passing TDs props

Jalen Hurts: 1.5 (Over +121, Under -155)

Jordan Love: 1.5 (Over +111, Under -146)

Top pick: Jordan Love Over 1.5 passing TDs (4 stars)

Both quarterbacks are projected to go Over 1.5 passing touchdowns, with Love projected at 1.8 passing scores and Hurts right behind him at 1.7. Love has thrown two or more touchdown passes in four games this season.