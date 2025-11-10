A rematch of a playoff contest from last year takes place on Monday Night Football in Week 10 as the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly won this wild card matchup last postseason en route to a Super Bowl title, and Green Bay will surely be looking for revenge. This game pits two of the best running backs in the NFL against one another, as Saquon Barkley is the face of the Philly offense and Josh Jacobs leads the way for the Packers' backfield. Jacobs had an 81-yard day in that playoff loss while Barkley ran wild with 119 yards.

Will either of these backs pop off on Monday? There's no shortage of NFL player props available for these two in this Week 10 affair, so we're using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, to help make our NFL player prop picks. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Be sure to check out the SportsLine model's game forecast for Eagles vs. Packers, as well expert picks and best bets.

Carries props

Saquon Barkley: 18.5 (Over -106, Under -120)

Josh Jacobs: 17.5 (Over +103, Under -132)

Top pick: Josh Jacobs Under 17.5 carries (3.5 stars)

The model has Jacobs getting 16.4 carries on Monday, good for an Under finish on this prop. Jacobs has had Under 17.5 carries four times in eight games this year, including each of his last three contests. Jacobs has been a hair banged up of late, and Green Bay is also getting Emmanuel Wilson more involved as he has 23 rushes and five receptions over his last three games.

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley: 77.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Josh Jacobs: 66.5 (Over -115, Under -110)

Top pick: Josh Jacob Under 66.5 rushing yards (4 stars)

With an Under projection on his carries prop, it makes sense that the model would also lean Under on Jacobs' rushing yards prop. The model tabs the Green Bay back to have 54.7 rushing yards here. He's gone Over and Under this line four times each in eight games this season.