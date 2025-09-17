The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) will square off against the Los Angeles Rams (2-0) in one of two matchups between unbeaten teams on the Week 3 NFL schedule. Philadelphia opened the season with a 24-20 win over Dallas before taking down Kansas City in a Super Bowl rematch last week. Los Angeles got past Houston in a 14-9 final in Week 1 and used a strong second half to beat Tennessee by 14 points in Week 2. The Eagles picked up a 28-22 win over the Rams in the NFC Divisional Round in January.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Eagles vs. Rams odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under for total points scored set at 44.5. Before making any Rams vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out the NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the all-new DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 37-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Eagles vs. Rams. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Rams vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Rams spread Philadelphia -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Eagles vs. Rams over/under 44.5 points Eagles vs. Rams money line Philadelphia -185, Los Angeles +155



Here are the SportsLine Projection Model's best bets for Eagles vs. Rams:

Eagles -3.5

Over 44.5 points

Eagles -3.5

Philadelphia entered the season as the defending champion, and it has been able to build on its title with a pair of wins over the Cowboys and Chiefs to open the season. The Eagles beat the Rams in the Divisional Round last season after cruising to a 37-20 win in the lone regular-season meeting. Los Angeles has been inconsistent offensively in its first two games this season, and it is having to go on the road for the second week in a row. SportsLine's model has Philadelphia covering the spread in 65% of the time, as the Eagles win by more than a touchdown in the latest simulations.

Over 44.5 points

Los Angeles played a low-scoring game in Week 1, but it was the complete opposite against Tennessee in Week 2. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had nearly 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, while the rushing attack averaged six yards per carry. The Rams have an elite wide receiver duo in Davante Adams and Puka Nacua, who could be heavily targeted late in the game if the Rams are trailing by multiple scores. Philadelphia has scored at least 20 points in each of its first two games, and the model has the Eagles scoring nearly 30 points on Sunday to help the Over hit in 54% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's Week 3 NFL best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

You can also see Week 3 picks from SportsLine expert R.J. White, who is 23-15 (+1131) over his last 38 NFL picks. See his Week 3 NFL best bets right here.