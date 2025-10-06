The Monday sports schedule features the final NFL Week 5 game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs, along with a pair of NLDS games in the MLB playoffs. Jacksonville is off to a 3-1 start this season, and it can make a statement when it faces the three-time AFC defending champion Chiefs. The Jaguars are 3.5-point home underdogs in the Monday Night Football odds, which is one of the bets that SportsLine's proven computer model is targeting. You can also find picks for Phillies vs. Dodgers and Brewers vs. Cubs for online sports betting.

Jaguars +3.5 vs. Chiefs

Phillies +1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Brewers -120 vs. Cubs

Game: Jaguars vs. Chiefs (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Jaguars +3.5 (-102)

Jacksonville's defense has been outstanding to open the season, leading the NFL with 13 takeaways. The Jaguars forced four turnovers in their win over San Francisco last week, and they also turned the tide in wins over the Panthers and Texans. They have won and covered the spread in three of their first four games this season. Kansas City has been overvalued since the middle of last season, covering the spread just six times in its last 18 games. SportsLine's model likes the value on Jacksonville as a home underdog, as the Jaguars cover in 54% of simulations.

Game: Phillies vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 (Monday, 6:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Phillies +1.5 runs (-152)

"Pretty close to a must-win game for the Phils to avoid 0-2 before a shift to Los Angeles," SportsLine expert Matt Severance (18-3, +1818.5u in last 21 MLB picks) said. "Dodgers starter Blake Snell was 0-3 with a 4.30 ERA in seven RS road starts. Philly has the best home record in the majors (still has won 15 of past 20 there even with the Game 1 loss) but needs to get Bryce Harper going. He hit .215 with a .739 OPS over his final 25 RS games and was a quiet 1-for-4 with two strikeouts in Game 1. All hands on deck for the Phils in the bullpen behind sometimes-shaky but sometimes-dominant Jesus Luzardo (2.57 ERA in two RS starts vs. LA)."

Game: Brewers vs. Cubs NLDS Game 2 (Monday, 9:08 p.m. ET)

The Pick: Brewers -120

The Brewers dominated the series opener between these teams, chasing Cubs starter Matthew Boyd after just two outs in a six-run first inning. All three of Chicago's runs came on solo home runs. The Cubs are facing left-handed pitcher Aaron Ashby (5-2, 2.16 ERA) on Monday after he made a career-high 43 regular-season appearances. Milwaukee won a franchise-record 97 games and holds home-field advantage for the entire postseason, but the Brewers remain undervalued, and the model has them winning in 54% of simulations.

