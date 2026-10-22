East Carolina travels to Memphis for an American Athletic Conference clash on Thursday night at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Pirates (2-3) are searching for their third win of the year against a Memphis team that has been one of the AAC's more consistent programs through the first half of the schedule. Memphis (4-2) has leaned on quarterback Marcus Stokes, the Division II transfer from West Florida who won the job out of camp and has helped the Tigers build a winning record in conference play. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The Tigers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest East Carolina vs. Memphis odds, with the over/under at 55.5 points, marking a 2-point increase since opening. Before making any Memphis vs. East Carolina picks, check out the East Carolina vs. Memphis predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

East Carolina vs. Memphis odds

East Carolina vs. Memphis spread Memphis -10.5 East Carolina vs. Memphis over/under 55.5 points East Carolina vs. Memphis money line Memphis -426, East Carolina +330 East Carolina vs. Memphis picks See picks at SportsLine East Carolina vs. Memphis streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Memphis vs. East Carolina predictions

After simulating East Carolina vs. Memphis 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 55.5 points at betting apps. The model projects a back-and-forth AAC contest in Memphis, with both offenses generating enough production to push the combined total past the current line. Memphis has been a reliable offensive team at home this season under Marcus Stokes, and despite East Carolina's tendency to play in lower-scoring games, the model expects enough offensive output from both sides to push the total past 53.5 on Thursday night.

The model is projecting 56 combined points, as the Over hits 53% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make East Carolina vs. Memphis picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins East Carolina vs. Memphis, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.