A pair of three-win teams in the American Conference will meet on Thursday as the East Carolina Pirates visit the UAB Blazers. ECU (3-2, 1-0 in American) won its conference opener over Rice, 28-12, on Saturday to give the Pirates three straight victories after an 0-2 start. UAB (3-3, 1-1 in American) is coming off a 38-13 Week 6 loss to Navy which ended its efforts to win three in a row. This will be the programs' first meeting since 2013. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala. The Pirates have won each of the last seven meetings and own an 8-1 overall series record. The Pirates are 4.5-point favorites in the latest UAB vs. East Carolina odds, marking a 2-point drop since opening at ECU -6.5. Meanwhile, the over/under for total points is 48.5, having decreased 5 points since opening. Before making any East Carolina vs. UAB picks, check out the UAB vs. East Carolina predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

East Carolina vs. UAB odds

UAB vs. East Carolina spread East Carolina -4.5 UAB vs. East Carolina over/under 48.5 points UAB vs. East Carolina money line East Carolina -198, UAB +164 UAB vs. East Carolina picks See picks at SportsLine UAB vs. East Carolina streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top East Carolina vs. UAB predictions

After simulating UAB vs. East Carolina 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps. While it's been 13 years since these teams met, if Thursday's contest is anything like their most recent matchups, then fans will be in store for quite a show. Their last two matchups each saw 77 combined points scored, while each of their last five meetings have cleared 50 total points.

ECU has seen the Over go 7-2 over its last nine as a road favorite, while the Over sports a 7-4-1 record for the Blazers over their last dozen as a home underdog. Both squads struggle stopping the run as each gives up 2.0 rushing touchdowns per game, tied for the second most in the American. Given that, and the historical trends of this matchup, SportsLine's model forecasts 49 total points being scored, giving value to the Over. See the model's UAB vs. ECU spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UAB vs. East Carolina picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins ECU vs. UAB, and which side of the spread hits over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.