The Memphis Tigers had hopes of becoming a College Football Playoff contender through the Group of 6 path, but a loss to Tulane in Week 7 likely ended those dreams. The Tigers are now simply trying to avoid a collapse like they had a season ago when they host the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday, Oct. 22, in AAC action. The Pirates are 3-3 on the season and come into Thursday's game after losing 30-17 to UAB in overtime, with the last score being a pick-6 to seal the game for the Blazers. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET in Memphis. Bet on East Carolina vs. Memphis at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll highlight our best bet for East Carolina vs. Memphis using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and insights from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

East Carolina vs. Memphis betting odds (via DraftKings)

East Carolina vs. Memphis money line: East Carolina +320, Memphis -410 East Carolina vs. Memphis Over/Under: 54.5 (Over -112, Under -108) East Carolina vs. Memphis spread: Memphis -10

East Carolina vs. Memphis betting preview

The Pirates have struggled in large part due to instability at the quarterback position, as Emory Williams and Mitch Griffis have not created any sort of separation. East Carolina continues to roll with both quarterbacks, but it hasn't been productive. TJ Engleman Jr. is a force on the ground, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. That's a good sign against a Memphis team that has allowed 172.9 yards per game on the ground and surrendered 150 to Tulane. East Carolina's defense is quite stout against the pass, yielding just 187.5 yards through the air.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the Tigers mostly run the football. Memphis has a strong 1-2 punch with Jaylin Carter and Manny Covey, while quarterback Marcus Stokes has also contributed with his legs. Stokes did throw for more than 300 yards against Tulane, but he also tossed three interceptions. He had thrown zero in his three games prior to the contest against the Green Wave. If he can play turnover-free football, the Tigers can run all over an East Carolina defense that gives up 138.8 yards per game in that phase.

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East Carolina vs. Memphis picks, prediction

East Carolina +10

East Carolina covers this spread betting line in 62% of SportsLine simulations, and given how poor Memphis' run defense is, it's easy to see how the Pirates can go into the Tigers' stadium and come out with not only a cover, but a win. Engleman would need plenty of touches but if he can maintain his efficiency, he'll reduce the need for the Pirates to put too much on their quarterbacks. Stokes needs a bounce-back game but he could struggle against a stout East Carolina pass defense. The Pirates offer value on the money line as they win in 36% of simulations as huge underdogs.