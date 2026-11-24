Rivalry Week in college football begins with the the final installment of midweek MACtion this season. One of the matchups on Tuesday is the Eastern Michigan Eagles hosting the Kent State Golden Flashes. Eastern Michigan (4-7, 3-4 MAC) got off to a fast start in the conference, but has since dropped four straight. Kent State (3-8, 2-5 MAC) enters this season finale on a three-game slide. Eastern Michigan quarterback Noah Kim has missed three straight games with an undisclosed injury, and his status remains uncertain. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Eastern Michigan's Rynearson Stadium. The Eagles are 6-point favorites, while the over/under is 46.5 in the latest Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State odds. Before making Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan picks, check out the Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan odds

Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State spread Eastern Michigan -6 Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State over/under 46.5 points Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State money line Eastern Michigan -225, Kent State +188 Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State picks See picks at SportsLine Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan predictions

After simulating Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. Eastern Michigan's trends have largely pointed to the Under, but Kent State has been a strong Over team this season. The Golden Flashes are 6-5 overall to that side with a 4-2 Over mark on the road.

Both teams rank in the bottom six of the MAC in scoring defense as they both give up nearly 30 points per game. The computer is calling for 47 combined points as the Over is the value pick at college football betting sites. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Eastern Michigan vs. Kent State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.