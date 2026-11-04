Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan will meet in a rivalry matchup on Wednesday night, as both teams try to get closer to bowl eligibility. The Eagles are 4-5 and are riding a two-game losing streak, while the Chippewas are 3-5 and have lost three straight games. Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite for this 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Bet on Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds and Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this matchup. We'll also share our best bets from SportsLine's proven computer model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan betting odds (via DraftKings)

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan money line: Eastern Michigan -125, Central Michigan +105 Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan over/under: 44.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan spread: Eastern Michigan -1.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan betting preview

Eastern Michigan's losses have come in bunches this season, as it lost three straight games early in the campaign and has now lost two in a row following a three-game winning streak. The Eagles were blown out by Toledo two weeks ago before falling to Ohio in a 24-20 final last week. Senior quarterback Brogan McCaughey had 197 passing yards and a touchdown as the Eagles covered the spread as 11.5-point road underdogs against Ohio.

Central Michigan has lost three straight games, starting with a 31-14 loss at Ohio. The Chippewas have been more competitive in their last two games, falling to Western Michigan by one touchdown before losing to Miami (OH) by one point last week. Junior quarterback Jadyn Glasser had 221 passing yards and one touchdown in the loss to the RedHawks.

This series dates back to 1902, and Central Michigan holds a 65-32-6 edge in the all-time series. The Chippewas picked up a 24-13 win last season. Eastern Michigan is a 1.5-point favorite in the Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over/under is 44.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan picks, prediction

Over 44.5 in Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan has scored at least 20 points in four of its last five games, reaching 25 points in three of those outings. The Eagles have also allowed at least 23 points in three straight contests and are allowing 25.7 points per game this season. Central Michigan has only held one of its last five opponents under 20 points and is allowing 25.9 points per game this year. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 50 points on Saturday, as the Over hits in 65% of simulations.