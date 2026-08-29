College football is back, and the new season brings two new programs to the FBS level, including Sacramento State. The Hornets get their season underway on Saturday with a visit to Eastern Michigan to take on the Eagles. 2025 was a season to forget for Eastern Michigan, who went 4-8, while Sacramento State went 7-5 in FCS play. Kickoff at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Bet on college football with the latest DraftKings promo code to get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5+:

The Eagles are 8.5-point home favorites in the latest DraftKings Sportsbook odds, and the total sits at 52.5. Let's take a look at the college football betting outlook for Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State at the best betting apps and what bettors need to keep in mind. Bet college football at BetMGM Sportsbook and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State betting odds (via DraftKings)

Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State money line: E. Michigan -325, Sac. State +260 Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State over/under: 52.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State spread: E. Michigan -8.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State betting preview

Chris Creighton returns for his 13th season in charge of Eastern Michigan. The Eagles are 61-83 in his time at the helm, with the last winning campaign in 2022. Creighton will have the same quarterback leading the offense in Noah Kim, who threw for 2,817 yards and 18 touchdowns while also throwing 11 interceptions.

The Eagles' Achilles heel in 2025 was a run defense that conceded a ghastly 232 yards per game, the worst in the nation. There's nowhere to go but up on that front. Even a competent rushing defense would give Eastern Michigan a fighting chance to get back to .500 or better.

The transition to FBS football could be rocky for Sacramento State. New coach Alonzo Carter, who spent the last two years as the running backs coach at Arizona, will be working with a transfer-heavy roster. Quarterback Carson Conklin got into six games at Fresno State and threw for 354 yards on 47 attempts, but with Carter at the helm, it stands to reason that this could be a run-first offense.

With that in mind, this game may serve as an immediate test of Eastern Michigan's run defense and whether the problems have been adequately solved. If Carter gets the running game going, Sacramento State could have a fun introduction to FBS play -- or the transfer-laden Hornets may need more time to adapt. Bet on college football and more at FanDuel and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Eastern Michigan vs. Sacramento State picks, prediction

Eastern Michigan -8.5

The Eagles can't be that bad against the run again, right? An improved run defense will both keep points off the board and put the ball back in the Eagles' hands in a more timely manner. That means more time for Kim to cook, and more pressure put on Sacramento State's newly assembled defense.

A 4-8 team usually doesn't turn things around overnight, and it's quite possible that Sacramento State gives Eastern Michigan a game here. And while the Hornets may yet prove to be competitive in the MAC, look for the Eagles to start the season on the right foot.