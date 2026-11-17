The penultimate week of MACtion begins on Tuesday's college football schedule as the Eastern Michigan Eagles visit the Western Michigan Broncos. EMU (4-6, 3-3 MAC) has lost three in a row, with its most recent outing being a Nov. 4 defeat to Central Michigan, 35-7. WMU (7-3, 5-1 MAC) has won two in a row and is one of four teams tied for first place in the conference. The Broncos enter this contest having already retained the Michigan MAC trophy for 2026 in their annual series versus in-state rivals Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. WMU has won each of the last three meetings. The Broncos are 15-point favorites in the latest Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan odds, while the over/under is 46.5. Before making any Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan picks, check out the WMU vs. EMU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan odds

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan spread Western Michigan -15 Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan over/under 46.5 points Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan money line WMU -676, EMU +530 Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top EMU vs. WMU predictions

After simulating Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. This is one of the highest-scoring rivalries in the MAC, especially as of late. Their last eight matchups have averaged 60 total points, with six of those contests eclipsing 50 combined points. Broncos games have averaged 57.3 total points over the last three weeks.

WMU running back Jalen Buckley is forecasted for over 130 scrimmage yards as the bell cow of his team's offense. EMU counters with a more explosive passing attack as seventh-year QB Noah Kim is projected to have nearly 40 more passing yards than his counterpart in Broc Lowry. The computer is calling for 51 combined points as the Over is the value pick 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Eastern Michigan vs. Western Michigan, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the EMU vs. WMU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.