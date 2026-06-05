Emerging Market profile: 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post position, history and more to know

The least experienced horse in the Kentucky Derby with just two career starts, Emerging Market received a lifetime's worth of education in the Derby's 18-horse rodeo five weeks ago. Now, the lightly-raced but talented Chad Brown trainee will try to parlay that experience into a victory in the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Bet Emerging Market and the entire Belmont Stakes at TwinSpires with promo code CBSSPORTS. You'll get a special $400 signup bonus, double the regular offer:

8 Emerging Market (6-1)

Trainer: Chad Brown

Chad Brown Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race: 10th in the Kentucky Derby by 7¾ lengths

10th in the Kentucky Derby by 7¾ lengths Career record: 3 starts: 2 wins

3 starts: 2 wins Career earnings: $618,880

$618,880 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 97 (maiden special weight)

97 (maiden special weight) Sire: Candy Ride

Below, we'll dig further into Emerging Market as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 158th Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 6. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Vitruvian Man | 2 Powershift | 3 Chief Wallabee | 4 Renegade | 5 Ottinho | 6 Growth Equity | 7 Commandment | 8 Emerging Market | 9 Golden Tempo

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What to know about Emerging Market

No horse in the Kentucky Derby received a cleaner trip than Emerging Market. Ridden by top jockey Flavien Prat, Emerging Market wasn't slammed like Renegade or bumped like Chief Wallabee or Commandment.

But while the trip was clean, it wasn't perfect. Emerging Market was too close to the hot pace that day. He was just 2 3/4 lengths off the hot pace and predictably faded to 10th. For comparison, winner Golden Tempo was 17 lengths off the lead and runner-up Renegade was 12 lengths off at that same point in the race.

Trainer Chad Brown later admitted that he and Prat had together agreed to have Emerging Market closer to the pace than the horse originally had been because of the way the Churchill Downs had been favoring speed that day. That strategy obviously backfired. Brown also said that the horse lost his left front shoe in the first turn of the Derby, which wasn't ideal either.

But arguably no horse benefited more from the Derby experience than Emerging Market, who entered the gate that day with just two starts under his belt. If he can adapt to the pace scenario this time -- and keep his shoe on -- Emerging Market has a chance to be right there as the horses cross the wire.

He's listed at 6-1 on the morning line at DK Horse and 1/ST BET and should be every bit of that when the horses leave the starting gate.

Post draw analysis

Emerging Market drew perfectly in post No. 8. Only Golden Tempo is outside of him, and that rival has zero early speed. Jockey Flavien Prat gave Emerging Market a clean trip in the Derby and will likely give the horse another great ride. Prat has finished outside of the top four just twice in 15 mounts in Triple Crown races.