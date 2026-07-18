England vs. France odds, prediction, time: 2026 World Cup third-place match picks by expert on 27-18 roll

France and England meet in the 2026 World Cup third-place match on Saturday after disappointing outcomes in the semifinals. England lost a last-minute heartbreaker to Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup semifinals, while France dropped a 2-0 decision to rival Spain. The match, however, remains a global showdown between massive European rivals, and a clash worthy of third place in the world's biggest sporting event.

Kickoff for France vs. England is 5 p.m. ET from Miami. The latest France vs. England odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list France at -120 (risk $120 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with England at +290 and a draw at +300. France are favored to win overall at -215, with England at +172. The over/under for total goals is 3.5. Before locking in any England vs. France picks or World Cup 2026 predictions, check out the England vs. France predictions from SportsLine's Jon Eimer.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Champions League, Serie A, the FA Cup, and much more. He's been red-hot on his soccer betting picks in 2026, posting a 31-13-2 record and returning over $1,200 of profit on his Champions League picks, and is on a profitable 27-18-2 run on WC picks. Anyone wanting to follow his World Cup betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could see big returns.

Now, Eimer has studied England vs. France and just revealed his 2026 World Cup picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several World Cup odds and soccer betting lines for France vs. England:

England vs. France 90-minute money line France -120, England +290, Draw +300 England vs. France over/under: 3.5 goals England vs. France to finish third: France -215, England +172 England vs. France picks: See picks at SportsLine England vs. France streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top England vs. France predictions

After examining France vs. England from every angle, Eimer is leaning Over 2.5 total goals (-235) or Over 3.5 goals (+110). Eimer has factored in motivation. Neither team really wants to be here, so it's fair to expect less-intense effort on the defensive side. But the premier scorers for each team – Kylian Mbappe for France, Harry Kane of England – are both in the running for the Golden Boot award for most goals scored at a World Cup.

"Kylian Mbappe will be motivated to attack for the Golden Boot award," Eimer said. "Meanwhile, Harry Kane is sitting two goals back alongside Jude Bellingham, so they'll be able to find some personal motivation as well." See Eimer's best bets for England vs. France at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in England vs. France at FanDuel here:

How to make England vs. France picks

After studying the France vs. England matchup from every angle, Eimer has found a critical x-factor and locked in two best bets, including one that returns nearly +400. You can head to SportsLine to see what they are.

So what are the best bets for England vs. France? Visit SportsLine now to see the best bets for England vs. France, all from expert on a 27-16 roll on World Cup picks, and find out.