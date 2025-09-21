Two playoff hopefuls wrap up a three-game series on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball at 7:10 p.m. ET when the Seattle Mariners look to conclude a sweep over the Houston Astros. The Mariners kicked off the series with a 4-0 win on Friday before holding on for a 6-4 win on Saturday. Seattle leads the AL West by two full games over the Astros, and with the win on Saturday, the Mariners secured the ever-important tiebreaker over their archrival.

Logan Gilbert (5-4, 3.53 ERA) starts for the Mariners while Jason Alexander (4-1, 4,04 ERA) gets the nod for the Astros. Gilbert allowed two runs over 5.2 innings against the Kansas City Royals in his last start, while gave up three runs (one earned) in 4.2 innings against the Texas Rangers in this last outing.

The Mariners enter Sunday as -141 money-line favorites (wager $141 to win $100) according to SportsLine consensus odds. The Astros are +119 underdogs (wager $100 to win $119) at home, and the over/under for total runs scored is 8, with the Over priced at -119 and Under at -102.

Angelo Magliocca, also known as "Amags," is a regular contributor to The Early Edge and CBS Sports HQ, is a seasoned MLB handicapper up 123.5 units over the last three MLB seasons. He's put together a same-game parlay for Sunday Night Baseball at DraftKings Sportsbook that includes star Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

Sunday Night Baseball Same-Game Parlay: +600 (0.5 units)

I won't get into all the sappy stuff about how this is the final Sunday Night Baseball broadcast for ESPN and how I grew up watching Jon Miller and Joe Morgan every Sunday during the summer as I was growing up, but just know I could go down a rabbit hole about how much Baseball Tonight and Sunday Night Baseball meant to me. But we're here for bets, analysis and some winners, so let's give the old same game parlay one more crack for this season!

Astros +1.5

Tonight, we get an Astros team hoping to salvage just one game at home during this series, one that was likely to decide the division before both teams entered and certainly decided it after the last couple of nights. The Astros would need to basically win out and have the Mariners lose out to win the division, as the magic number for Seattle is now five.

Logan Gilbert (5-6, 3.53 ERA) will start for the Mariners and despite some shorter outings of late, he's still pitching to a 2.20 ERA in three September starts, and I firmly expect him to be leaned on here tonight by the Mariners. They've burned up a good bit of the bullpen over the last couple nights and closer Andres Munoz is likely unavailable after working three days in a row, so they will need some length from their stud righty here in Houston.

Gilbert has been solid as previously mentioned and he helps the thought that this game stays under the total and is lower scoring, but Jason Alexander (4-1, 4.04 ERA) on the other side actually has not been bad either. During August, Alexander pitched to an eye-popping 2.17 ERA in five starts and across three starts in September, the Houston right-hander is once again pitching to a 2.16 ERA. His numbers at home are worse than on the road, but both are a bit skewed due to a couple blow-up starts because he's been solid outside of those blow ups. After losing the past couple of nights, and Seattle missing some of their main bullpen arms, I'm backing Houston to stay within a run here to cover the spread of +1.5 runs.

Eugenio Suarez Over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Eugenio Suarez will help us get a little bit of negative correlation as we're picking him to have a good night at the plate while also betting that Houston can keep it close here or win. Suarez has gotten hot of late, with two home runs and seven hits across his last four games, and those results came from just three of the games in that span, including both in Houston. Suarez is a streaky hitter so I'm not worried about the splits for Alexander being worse to lefties; I'm willing to ride the hot hand with Suarez and bet the over 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI in the parlay. As he chases down his 50th homer of the year, I'll also have a bet on the home run for Suarez, who can easily deposit a ball into the left field Crawford Boxes that would be a measly fly ball in his home park of Seattle.

Under 10

Lastly, I mentioned earlier that I felt this game could be lower scoring because of the playoff implications, the top tier arm talent these two teams have in the bullpen and with how good the starters have been/can be, so we'll take the Under 10 on an alternate line. I have this game projecting much closer to seven than 11, and we would need a huge offensive game here to go for 11 runs, so I'll add that leg in and get us to the three minimum for the boost tokens. At these odds, I'm finding some value in betting on the under in the parlay helping us get the odds up to +600 on DraftKings.