Everton are trying to move up the English Premier League table, but it won't be easy when they host a red-hot Manchester City side Monday. City are second in the table behind only Arsenal -- six points back with two games in hand -- and have scored the second-most goals in the league. Everton are 11th in the EPL standings and have lost three of their last five matches.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool, England. Man City are -205 favorites (wager $205 to win $100) at DraftKings Sportsbook while Everton is a +550 underdog at home (wager $100 to win $550). A draw is priced at +360. The match goals total is set at 2.5 (Over -165, Under +130).

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In soccer money line betting, only a draw wager pays out if there's no winner after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, and there's also prop betting and parlay betting available. You can check out the SportsLine Projection Model to see the latest Everton vs. Manchester City predictions, but you should also see what SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green's best bets are for Everton vs. Manchester City before making any wagers.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets and analysis for Everton vs. Manchester City on Monday, May 4.

Everton vs. Manchester City best bets

Both Teams to Score (-130, 1 unit)

Man City to Win + Under 4.5 Goals (-110, 0.5 units)

Erling Haaland Anytime Goal Scorer (-130, 0.5 units)

Man City will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they take on Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday.

Pep Guardiola's men are on course to win the treble after sweeping their rivals aside in recent weeks. They beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup final last month and are also looking forward to an FA Cup final clash with Chelsea on May 16.

Man City are also neck-and-neck with Arsenal in the Premier League title race, so this is a must-win game. However, they'll need to be at their brilliant best if they're to beat a stubborn Everton team on Merseyside.

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Everton are missing Branthwaite

Everton have slipped down to 11th in the Premier League table after losing back-to-back games against Liverpool and West Ham. The Toffees are on a three-game winless streak, which has damaged their chances of qualifying for a European competition next season.

However, they're only two points behind seventh-place Bournemouth, so they still have a decent chance of getting into the Europa Conference League. They just need to tighten up the defense.

The Toffees have conceded two goals in each of their last three games – a 2-2 draw with Brentford, a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool and a 2-1 loss against West Ham. Their best defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, is sidelined with a thigh injury, which hasn't helped their cause.

Michael Keane and James Tarkowski are both solid, but it's hard to see them keeping Man City's rampant forwards at bay for 90 minutes.

On a brighter note, Everton have scored in 13 out of 17 home games this season. Iliman Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Dwight McNeil are lively in attack, while striker Beto has scored five goals in his last five games.

Man City have conceded in 10 of their 17 away matches so far this season, which should give Everton's forwards encouragement.

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Man City dominate the head-to-heads

The rivalry between Man City and Everton has been remarkably lopsided in recent years. The teams have faced one another 17 times since the start of 2018, resulting in 15 wins for Man City and two draws.

Everton's last victory against City was in 2017, when Ronald Koeman was the manager and Romelu Lukaku was playing up front. The Toffees have repeatedly rolled over for Man City in the ensuing years.

Man City have won their last nine away games against Everton in all competitions. However, those wins all came at Goodison Park. Everton moved to the gleaming new Hill Dickinson Stadium last summer, so could a change of scenery bring about a change in fortunes?

It seems unlikely. Man City have the second-best away record in the Premier League this season, while Everton's home record is underwhelming: six wins, four draws, and seven defeats from 17 games.

Man City have also been in magnificent form ever since Guardiola figured out his best starting XI. He has deployed Rodri and Bernardo Silva as a double pivot in midfield, with Jérémy Doku on the left wing, January signing Antoine Semenyo on the right and Erling Haaland up front.

City have now won their last three league games: 3-0 against Chelsea, 2-1 against Arsenal and 1-0 against Burnley. They aren't exactly blowing their opponents away – their last three wins have come by a single goal, including a 2-1 FA Cup victory over Southampton last weekend – but they're grinding out results at a crucial time in the season.

Haaland looks back to his best with four goals in his last four starts, and he has now found the back of the net 48 times this season. He loves playing against Everton, as he has scored six times in five matches against the Toffees. He could be the man to break their resistance on Monday.

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