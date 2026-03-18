I hope it's not true, but Wednesday's Lakers at Rockets game could be the final NBA matchup ever between legends and first-ballot Hall of Famers LeBron James and Kevin Durant, as it's their final meeting of the regular season and it's no sure thing that LeBron returns next campaign considering he will be 42 in December. Los Angeles won in Houston on Monday for a sixth straight victory, but I like KD and the Rockets for payback tonight.

I was a bit skeptical about this Lakers winning streak even though they had beaten good teams such as Minnesota, New York and Denver, because all those came in Los Angeles. Monday's 100-92 win in Houston was the first road game of this six-game streak. The Lakers' defense dominated in the fourth quarter as Houston was 4-for-16 from the field in the quarter with nine turnovers and totaled 12 points.

L.A. only scored 17 in the fourth itself, at one point missing 14 consecutive shots. Luka Doncic led the way with 36 points and continues to lead the league in scoring at 32.9 PPG, 1.6 ahead of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That Doncic wins the scoring title for the second time career is -1400.

LeBron James has clearly taken a secondary role on the Lakers but continues to fill the stat sheet, putting up 18 points, five rebounds and five assists Monday. That he retires after this season is currently +400 with No at -700. Coach J.J. Redick has said "the best thing for our team is [James] being the third highest-used player." Since returning from injuries that kept him out of three games, LeBron has had the third-highest usage rate on the Lakers behind Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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Los Angeles sits third in the West, now 1.5 games ahead of No. 4 Houston. Getting third is huge because it would mean avoiding Oklahoma City until the West Finals, presuming the Thunder hang on to the West's top spot. Even more important, L.A. is now 3.5 games clear of the No. 7 seed in the West and the Play-In Tournament, which the Lakers have competed in a total of three times. They are now +2700 to be in that.

Durant should be duly motivated tonight after he was held to 18 points in Monday's loss. He was double-teamed often and committed seven of the Rockets' 24 turnovers. He had as many points as turnovers (two each) in the fourth quarter, and one of those turnovers was on a very rare 8-second violation.

Houston has often struggled late in games when teams force the ball from Durant's hand, as it doesn't have a true point guard due to Fred VanVleet's season-ending injury in September. The Rockets have the NBA's seventh-worse net rating (-7.3) in the clutch.

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"I just felt like I lost the game for us [Monday]," said Durant. "It's that simple. I mean, to be honest, I'm the offense and the opposing team is going to use all their resources and not let me get comfortable. I got to be smarter, better with the ball. I got to maybe shoot over some of them double-teams. … I'm the offense. And the opposing team is going to use all their resources to not let me get comfortable."

The Los Angeles defense had plenty to do with that. In the past 10 games in which L.A. has nine wins, the Lakers have given up 109.3 points per 100 possessions, which ranks sixth in the league.

Durant is set at Over/Under 24.5 points tonight, and I lean Over. He also struggled three games ago in a marquee matchup loss in Denver with just 11 points but rebounded with 32 points the next time out. You can get him -7.5 vs. LeBron head-to-head or +6.5 vs. Doncic. The SportsLine Projection Model has KD with 24.1 points and Houston winning by five.

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I also like the Rockets to bounce back, as it is extremely tough to sweep one of these baseball-type series on the road. Houston All-Star center Alperen Sengun sat out Monday because of lower back pain, and he's the team's second-leading scorer. He will play tonight and is on pace to become the fifth player in league history – LeBron is one – to average at least 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.00 steals and 1.00 blocks per game in a season.

Durant and LeBron have faced off a total of 45 times including playoffs, and LeBron's teams lead 25-20. Durant has averaged 29.2 points in those matchups and James 27.6. KD has outscored LeBron in 25 of them, James led in 16 and four they tied. LeBron is set at O/U 17.5 points and that seems a bit low; the model has him at 20.0 points.