F1 Hungarian Grand Prix odds, predictions, how and where to bet, best sportsbook promos for Sunday, July 26

The 2026 Formula 1 season continues on Sunday, July 26, with the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring race track in Budapest. Mercedes are continuing to roll through the season with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell winning eight of the season's 10 races. Antonelli had won five races in a row before struggling for a short stretch, but he got back to the top of the podium at the Belgian Grand Prix. Is Antonelli worth backing again on Sunday, will Russell overtake his teammate, or is there a Ferrari or McLaren driver who can steal the spotlight on a track where drivers struggle to pass each other?

We'll take a look at the latest odds for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix, how bettors can make wagers on the event and highlight some of the best sportsbook promos those interested in F1 betting can take advantage of.

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F1 Hungarian Grand Prix winner odds via DraftKings

Kimi Antonelli (+150)

Lewis Hamilton (+330)

Charles Leclerc (+350)

George Russell (+650)

Max Verstappen (+900)

Lando Norris (+1400)

Oscar Piastri (+2500)

Isack Hadjar (+15000)

Arvid Lindblad (+30000)

Pierre Gasly (+30000)

It's become clear Mercedes and Ferrari have the best cars, so it's also no surprise to see those four drivers at the top of the odds table ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. Antonelli is getting the edge due to his form this season, but Hamilton has experienced a ton of success on this track. He's an eight-time winner here. Hamilton and Leclerc have won races recently, so it might be worth waiting on the qualification results to see who takes pole. If either Ferraris get pole, they could see a slight boost in the odds table.

Norris won this race in 2025 and Piastri took home the title in 2024, but the McLarens simply don't have the juice this season. Neither driver has been consistent this year, and they have five retirements/DNS between them. McLaren is likely out of the running for a driver's championship, but the team still has to fend off some challengers for third place in the constructors championship behind Mercedes and Ferrari.

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F1 Hungarian Grand Prix podium odds via DraftKings

Kimi Antonelli (-330)

Lewis Hamilton (-190)

Charles Leclerc (-175)

George Russell (-110)

Max Verstappen (+165)

Lando Norris (+250)

Oscar Piastri (+500)

Isack Hadjar (+1800)

Arvid Lindblad (+10000)

Pierre Gasly (+11000)

Hamilton, Russell, Leclerc and Antonelli have won the last four races. However, only three will make the podium, so qualification will loom large here. Verstappen is always lurking and has won this race twice, so if he manages to get into the top three in qualifying, he might be worth backing in this market.

Hadjar hasn't been able to overtake Verstappen yet, but Red Bull's second driver is making some major gains over the last few races. He hasn't finished below sixth in six straight races and is priced at +135 for a top-six finish on Sunday. Similarly, Alpine's Gasly has logged a top-10 finish in seven of the 10 races this season. He barely missed out on a top-10 finish in Belgium, and perhaps that's why he's +120 for a top-10 finish in Budapest. There's more value backing Hadjar and Gasly in these markets instead of banking on them to try to make a run at a podium.

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