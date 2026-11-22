Kimi Antonelli might be pulling away with the driver's championship, and no one is likely to catch Mercedes on the constructors' side, but there's still plenty of intrigue when the F1 world descends on Sin City on Saturday, Nov. 21, for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix at 11 p.m. ET. Antonelli is 111 points ahead of two-time Las Vegas winner Max Verstappen in the driver's standings but there are only 33 points separating the Red Bull star from sixth-place McLaren driver Lando Norris with three races remaining. Verstappen is the -140 favorite to win Saturday's race.

On the constructors' side, the top four teams seem to be locked in but there could be some drama in the middle of the pack. Racing Bulls will look to fend off Alpine over the final three races to secure a fifth-place finish, while Alpine have to contend with a potential late surge from the likes of Haas and Audi. Spend $5+ on the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with the DraftKings promo code and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of free NBA League Pass:

We'll go over the top sports betting promos available at the best betting apps ahead of the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix. If you are new to sports betting and F1 betting, check out our motor sports betting guide. You can also find expert picks and predictions for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at SportsLine.

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix betting promos and bonus offers

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

There is no specific FanDuel promo code which users must enter when they sign up, but they must be of legal age in a state where FanDuel legally operates. You cannot be a previous FanDuel user to claim this bonus.

How to sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and claim the promo

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager every day for four days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day regardless of the outcome of their wager.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after they are issued.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager

There is no specific DraftKings promo code to claim this offer. However, users must be new to DraftKings and of legal age in a state where the sportsbook legally operates. Here's how to sign up.

How to sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook and claim the promo

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and payment details. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 gives users a bet match up to $100 every day for 10 days in the form of FanCash. Users must opt into the promotion every day prior to placing their wager in order to be eligible for the bet match. Here's how you can sign up.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email and payment details. You must be in a state where Fanatics legally operates. Place a wager with odds of -200 or longer. Only one wager will qualify under the promotion every day. If your bet loses, you'll receive that amount in FanCash up to $100 per day for 10 days. FanCash expires seven days after it is issued and has a one-time playthrough requirement.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. In some states, users can claim an offer that gives $150 in bonus bets if the first bet wins or up to $1,000 in bonus bets over 10 days.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and use promo code CBSSPORTS to get the offer you are eligible for based on the state you reside in. Make a minimum deposit of $10+. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $250 in Bet Reset tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in Bet Reset tokens after signing up. The first $50 token is awarded immediately; the next four are awarded within the following five days.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page or click here. Enter the promo code "CBSSPORTSBR250" when creating an account, which also requires your name, email and payment details. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Claim your tokens across five days. There are no wagers required.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. Here's how to sign up.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After the first wager, bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. New users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $500 in No Sweat Bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $500 in No Sweat Bets after their first wager of $5+. No code is required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

How does the Hard Rock Bet promo code work?

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Hard Rock Bet will issue 10 No Sweat Bet Tokens regardless of the outcome of the wager, with one per day for 10 straight days. Each token expires at 11:59 p.m. the day it was issued.

This offer is available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously. Users have access to a host of responsible gaming tools, ranging from setting deposit limits to taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbooks have 24/7 live chat features on their platforms for customer support, and all sportsbooks have contact information for helplines and other resources available to users who need additional assistance.