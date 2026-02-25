The Wednesday NBA schedule has a lighter six-game slate, but many of the league's top stars and teams are in action, including Nikola Jokic, Cade Cunningham, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Victor Wembanyama. Many sports bettors enjoy playing Overs to root for their favorite players or biggest stars to have success, however, the better value can often be found in betting the Under on superstars when sports betting. The SportsLine Projection Model has found value on the following top stars to finish below their numbers at online betting apps.

One of the superstar Unders the model is targeting for Wednesday NBA player prop picks is Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic to finish Under 12.5 rebounds against the Boston Celtics. Jokic is coming off a wild 20-rebound performance against the Warriors on Sunday, but he also had just nine rebounds the game before. The model also sees value in fading Pistons guard Cade Cunningham for Under 9.5 assists and Spurs center Victor Wembanyama to finish Under 38.5 points + rebounds + assists for Wednesday NBA player props. Bet NBA props with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 on a sizzling 38-18 roll on top-rated NBA picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its advice could have seen huge returns.

"Fade the Stars" NBA player props to target on Wednesday:



Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Under 9.5 assists (-120)

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, Under 12.5 rebounds (-104)

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Under 38.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113)

Click here to play these NBA props with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Cade Cunningham, Pistons, Under 9.5 assists (-120)

Cunningham is second in the NBA at 9.8 assists per game, and he's gone Over this total in each of his three games since the All-Star Break. However, the Pistons face their toughest test yet against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have the best record in the NBA behind the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing 107.7 points per game this season. Cunningham went Under this total in four straight games before the break. The Thunder haven't allowed double-digit assists to a player in five straight games, leading the model to project Cunningham for 8.2 assists on Wednesday. BetMGM offers the best odds at -120, as opposed to other books having his Under 9.5 in the -125 to -130 range.

Fade Cunningham with the latest BetMGM promo code, which gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn't win:

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets, Under 12.5 rebounds (-104)

Jokic leads the NBA at 12.5 rebounds per game, and he's coming off an epic 20-rebound performance against the Warriors on Sunday. However, the Celtics have traditionally been a strong rebounding team, and they rank eighth in rebounds allowed per game. He's gone Under this total in five of his last six games against the Celtics, and Jokic had only nine rebounds the game before the Warriors contest. The model projects him for 11.7 rebounds on Wednesday.

Fade Jokic with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $100 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs, Under 38.5 points + rebounds + assists (-113)

The San Antonio phenom is typically right around this number this season, with a 38.4 PRA average. He's gone Under it in two of his last four games, and he has a tough matchup on Wednesday against the Raptors, who have the No. 8 scoring defense and are allowing the ninth-fewest rebounds per game in the NBA this season. The Raptors are home on Wednesday, and Toronto is allowing 110 ppg over its last four home games, which would rank as the No. 5 scoring defense over an entire season. Wemby's road PRA average is below his season average at 37.4 this season, and the model projects Wemby for a PRA total of 34.4 on Wednesday.

Fade Wembanyama with the latest DraftKings promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ wager wins:

Want more Wednesday NBA picks?

You've seen some of the model's "Fade the Stars" NBA picks for Wednesday. Now, get against the spread, total and money line picks for every game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.

Also at SportsLine:

NBA expert Prop Bet Guy is 105-76 (+1667) in his last 181 NBA player prop picks this season. See his latest NBA predictions here.