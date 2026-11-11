The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights face the East Texas A&M Lions in a morning matchup on Wednesday in non-conference college basketball action. FDU is coming off a 93-56 win over CCNY on Saturday, while East Texas A&M downed Rice 72-71 on Thursday. The Knights (1-2), who finished in a tie for sixth in the Northeast Conference at 8-10 and 11-21 overall in 2025-26, are 3-17 on the road since the start of last year. The Lions (2-0), who tied for 11th in the Southland Conference at 6-16 and were 11-21 overall last season, are playing at home for the first time in 2026-27. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from the East Texas A&M Field House in Commerce, Texas, is at 11:30 a.m. ET. East Texas A&M is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest FDU vs. East Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 137.5. Before making any FDU vs. East Texas A&M picks, check out the FDU vs. East Texas A&M predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 2 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on FDU vs. East Texas A&M and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for East Texas A&M vs. FDU:

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M spread: East Texas A&M -11.5 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M over/under: 137.5 points Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M money line: East Texas A&M -800, Fairleigh Dickinson +650 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M picks: See picks at SportsLine Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top FDU vs. East Texas A&M predictions

After evaluating FDU vs. East Texas A&M from every angle, the model is going Over on the total (137.5 points) on the best betting apps. The Over has hit in each of the last two Fairleigh Dickinson games. East Texas A&M are averaging 70 points per game this season, while FDU averages 67.7, second in the Northeast Conference.

The model projects two FDU players to score six or more points, with Trey Kaufman-RennDavid Jevtic projected to score nearly eight points on average. It says three East Texas A&M players will score at least 10 points, led by Alonzo Dodd, who will score nearly 12.

The model has the Over hitting 53% of the time. See the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make FDU vs. East Texas A&M picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Fairleigh Dickinson vs. East Texas A&M spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



