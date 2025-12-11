The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, and these two NFC South rivals have each won 32 games over 64 all-time meetings. Bucky Irving might have only had 18 touches for 45 scrimmage yards when these two teams met in Week 1, but he scored a touchdown that helped the Buccaneers pull off a 23-20 win. He's scored in each of his two games since returning from a lengthy injury absence too, but he's still priced at +115 in the Buccaneers vs. Falcons anytime TD scorer odds from DraftKings. That recent penchant for the endzone is why we're including him among our top anytime touchdown scorer picks on TNF. Irving's over/under for total rushing yards on Thursday is 61.5.

Targeting NFL player props is one way to approach NFL odds at online sports betting sites for Thursday Night Football in Week 15. With NFL props available for almost every player in Falcons vs. Buccaneers at top online sportsbooks, SportsLine's proven computer model can help you find value to add to your Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta NFL picks.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 on a sizzling 50-35 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Now, it has revealed its top anytime touchdown picks for Buccaneers vs. Falcons.

Best Thursday Night Football anytime TD prop picks:



Irving was a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he began his career playing behind Rachaad White, who had racked up over 1,500 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns the season prior. However, that didn't stop Irving from earning himself a starring role in Tampa Bay's offense by midseason, and he finished with 1,122 rushing yards and eight touchdowns in his rookie season. He began his sophomore season as Tampa Bay's clear-cut top option, but foot and shoulder injuries sidelined him for two months. However, Irving has scored twice in two weeks since returning to action despite being on a snap count, and the model predicts that he scores 0.65 touchdowns on average, while these odds imply a 46.5% chance to score.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (+130)

Egbuka was the early-season frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, but a dry spell during a period of struggle for Tampa Bay has him down to fourth-favorite at +650 on DraftKings. He hasn't reached the endzone in a month for the Buccaneers, but he did burst onto the scene with four catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns in his NFL debut against the Falcons. Atlanta's 21 passing touchdowns allowed are the 19th-most in the NFL this season, and the model predicts Egbuka scores 0.57 touchdowns against odds that imply a 43.5% chance to score.

David Sills V, Falcons (+475)

You might remember Sills as the seventh-grader who committed to Lane Kiffin at USC back in 2010, but he actually signed with West Virginia several years later and transitioned to wide receiver. Now the 29-year-old has carved out a role for himself on the Falcons, scoring in two of the last three weeks and playing a season-high 93.8% of the offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Seahawks. With Drake London listed as day-to-day with a knee injury on a short week, the model sees value in this price for Sills. It currently has him projected for 0.19 touchdowns on average with London playing, and these odds imply a 17.4% chance to score, but the prospects get even better if Atlanta's top receiver is ruled out.

