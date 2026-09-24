The Week 3 NFL schedule begins with Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football, as Green Bay tries to build on its overtime win against the Jets. Atlanta has lost its first two games of the season, and Green Bay is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Week 3 NFL odds. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Packers vs. Falcons is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Packers vs. Falcons prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Thursday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Packers vs. Falcons betting preview

Green Bay avoided a 0-2 start when it erased a 10-point deficit and ultimately beat the Jets in overtime. The Packers went just 1 of 9 on third down and finished with 199 total yards, but they came up with some key plays down the stretch. They suffered a 39-22 loss at Minnesota in Week 1, so this will be their first home game of the campaign.

Atlanta has struggled early in the year, falling to Pittsburgh in Week 1 before getting blown out by the Panthers in a 34-3 final in Week 2. Falcons quarterback Cooper Rush was benched after throwing two interceptions, but backup Jack Strand completed just 8 of 15 passes for 59 yards and an interception. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is returning on Thursday from a torn ACL that he suffered last November. Green Bay is a 4.5-point home favorite in the Packers vs. Falcons odds, while the over/under is 43. Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Packers vs. Falcons picks, best bets

Kyle Pitts Over 33.5 receiving yards (-110)

Christian Watson Over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kyle Pitts Over 33.5 receiving yards (-110)

"Kyle Pitts has been completely wiped off the scoreboard for the first two weeks of the season but that can largely be attributed to Cooper Rush who has been a complete disaster at QB, ranking dead last in EPA at QB through two weeks," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Michael Penix has been announced as the starter and even at his absolute worst, was significantly more effective than Rush. The Falcons have a condensed target distribution and we're getting a sizable discount here on Pitts receiving line." Bet on Packers vs. Falcons at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Christian Watson Over 64.5 receiving yards (-115)

"Over the first two weeks of the season Christian Watson has 19 targets, a nearly 30% target share and a 33% air yard share," SportsLine expert Sia Nejad said. "With Jayden Reed out those numbers may climb even more. The Packers Offensive Line is a big problem thanks to a number of injuries, but the Falcons have some defensive injuries as well to balance things out (most notably to AJ Terrell and Samson Ebukam who I don't think will play on a short week). Look for the Packers to move the ball through the air (with Watson, Golden and Kraft) due to their non-existent run game and a preference to attack the Falcons secondary rather than their Front 7." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: