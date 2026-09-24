The Green Bay Packers open their home schedule with a key NFC matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on 'Thursday Night Football.' Green Bay (1-1) is coming off a 20-17 overtime win over the New York Jets, while Atlanta (0-2) dropped a 34-3 decision to Carolina on Sunday. Michael Penix Jr. will get the start for Atlanta at quarterback. Green Bay receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has been ruled out. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The latest Packers vs. Falcns odds have Green Bay as a 5.5-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before making any Falcons vs. Packers picks or 'Thursday Night Football' predictions, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Falcons vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Falcons:

Falcons vs. Packers spread Green Bay -5.5 Falcons vs. Packers over/under 43 points Falcons vs. Packers money line Green Bay -254, Atlanta +209 Falcons vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Falcons vs. Packers streaming Amazon Prime

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Top Falcons vs. Packers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Falcons vs. Packers, the model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps. The Packers and Falcons have had no problem putting up points against one another. In the last 10 head-to-head meetings, the Over has gone 7-3. The Over has also hit in six of Green Bay's past 10 games, including two of its last three games.

Running back Bijan Robinson powers the Atlanta rushing attack. Through two games, he leads the Falcons with 155 yards rushing on 37 carries, including a long of 20 yards. Green Bay, meanwhile, is led by quarterback Jordan Love, who has thrown for 532 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. The model projects 48 combined points, giving value to the Over in 59% of simulations. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Thursday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Packers vs. Falcons, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Falcons vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.