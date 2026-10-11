The Baltimore Ravens look to win their third game in a row when they face the Atlanta Falcons in a key NFL interconference matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Baltimore is coming off a 24-18 win over Tennessee on Sunday, while Atlanta is coming off a convincing 45-24 win over New Orleans on 'Monday Night Football.' The Ravens (3-1), who are tied with Cleveland for first in the AFC North, are 2-0 on the road this season. The Falcons (2-2), who are tied with Carolina for first in the NFC South, are 0-1 on their home field in 2026. Baltimore will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle). Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds have Atlanta as a 3-point favorite, a line that has moved around a touchdown since the opening line due to Jackson's injury. The over/under for total points scored is 43.5, down three from the opener. Before making any Falcons vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Ravens vs. Falcons. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Falcons spread Atlanta -3 Ravens vs. Falcons over/under 43.5 points Ravens vs. Falcons money line Atlanta -175, Baltimore +145 Ravens vs. Falcons picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Falcons streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ravens vs. Falcons predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Ravens vs. Falcons, the model is going Over 43.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Baltimore games, and in each of the last two Atlanta matchups. The Over is also 1-0 in Atlanta games when the line is between 45 and 48.

Even without Jackson, the Ravens offense is still formidable as the team scored 30-plus in both of Tyler Huntley's starts last year. Running back Derrick Henry leads Baltimore in rushing, carrying 89 times for 374 yards (4.2 average) and seven touchdowns. The Falcons also have a strong ground attack, led by Bijan Robinson, who has carried 85 times for 494 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson has also carried 44 times for 194 yards and four scores.

The model projects 51 combined points as the Over (43.5) hits 64% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Sunday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Ravens vs. Falcons, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Falcons spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.