Two of the best and most dynamic running backs in the NFL square off on Sunday Night Football this week as Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons face off with Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. Robinson entered Week 3 ranked third in the NFL in rushing yards while McCaffrey is 21st.

Here's a closer look at the best NFL player props for Robinson and McCaffrey for Sunday Night Football Week 7. All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. The model also has a game forecast for Falcons vs. 49ers along with its player prop grades.

Carries props

Bijan Robinson: 16.5 (Over -118, Under -112)

Christian McCaffrey: 16.5 (Over -102, Under -130)

Top pick: Bijan Robinson Over 16.5 carries (2 stars)

The model isn't high on either running back's carries prop, with both rated just 2 out of 5 stars. We'll highlight Robinson here, though. Robinson is projected to go just Over this line with 17 rushing attempts. He's cleared 16.5 carries in three of his five games played in 2025.

Rushing yards props

Bijan Robinson: 77.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Christian McCaffrey: 61.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Christian McCaffrey Over 61.5 rushing yards (4.5 stars)

While the model isn't high on McCaffrey's rushing attempts prop, it's all about the Over on his rushing yards prop as it has him projected for 76.8 yards against Atlanta's defense. McCaffrey has cleared this line just once this year, but with Mac Jones likely starting again for the 49ers, you can expect them to lean on the ground game here with one of the NFL's most dynamic backs.