The NFC South will kick off Week 15 on Thursday Night Football. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to finish the year strong and pick up yet another division title while their opponent, the Atlanta Falcons, are trying to scrounge together whatever momentum they can muster in the final few weeks of what's been a lost season.

The Falcons already faced an uphill battle against a better Bucs team, but in addition to quarterback Michael Penix Jr. being out for the year, star receiver Drake London remains sidelined as well, further decimating Atlanta's receiving unit for backup quarterback Kirk Cousins. Meanwhile, the Bucs' loaded receiving room likely gets a big boost on Thursday with Mike Evans potentially active for the first time since Week 7. He's officially questionable, though head coach Todd Bowles suggested the veteran is expected to return.

With Evans missing so much time this year, rookie Emeka Egbuka has handled WR1 duties for most of 2025 in Tampa. With both Evans and Egbuka likely to take the field together for just the fifth time this season, what should bettors do when placing NFL player props for receptions and receiving yards for Thursday Night Football? We've picked which receiver to target for receptions and receiving yards props with the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before assigning grades and projections for all sorts of prop bets. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

Mike Evans: 46.5 (Over -113, Under -112)

Emeka Egbuka: 45.5 (Over -114, Under -110)

Top pick: Mike Evans Over 46.5 receiving yards (5 stars)

The model likes Evans to do what he usually does, which is produce. Evans cleared this line in two of the four games he's played this year, and he averages more than 70 yards per game while playing with Baker Mayfield. The model projects Evans to have 63.7 yards in his return to action.

Receptions props

Mike Evans: 3.5 (Over -122, Under -104)

Emeka Egbuka: 3.5 (Over -132, Under +103)

Top pick: Mike Evans Over 3.5 receptions (5 stars)

The model also expects Evans to be targeted quite a bit and reel in those opportunities. The model likes Evans to clear his 3.5 receptions line with a projection of 5.4 receptions. Evans had no catches in his last game on four targets before leaving with injury, but he caught at least four passes in each of his other three games played this season.