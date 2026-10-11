The Week 5 NFL schedule continues when the Atlanta Falcons host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta is playing in primetime for the third week in a row following a pair of 21-point wins over the Packers and Saints. The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites in the Ravens vs. Falcons odds, while the over/under is 43.5 with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson out with an ankle injury. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Falcons vs. Ravens is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed SNF and revealed their Ravens vs. Falcons prediction, and you can also read our NFL betting preview for Sunday Night Football. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Falcons vs. Ravens betting preview

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in a win over Tennessee last week, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday's game. Backup Tyler Huntley has a 7-9 record with 14 total touchdowns and 12 turnovers in his career as an NFL starter. He is 5-6 in his career as a starter with the Ravens, going 2-0 with two pass touchdowns and zero interceptions last season.

Atlanta is coming off a 45-24 win over the Saints on Monday night, recording its most points in a game since 2016. Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson became the second duo in Falcons history to score two-plus rushing touchdowns each in a game. The Falcons have won four straight primetime games for the first time since 2012. Claim $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Ravens vs. Falcons picks, best bets

Falcons -3.5 (-110)

Derrick Henry Under 20.5 total carries (-115)

Falcons -3.5 (-110)

"The Falcons are back in prime time, right where they like it," SportsLine expert Mike Tierney said. "Atlanta just pulled off two straight lopsided road wins at night, and their faithful following will be revved up for the Ravens' visit Sunday evening. A sprained ankle might keep QB Lamar Jackson on the sideline. He could be compromised if he plays. The Falcons' return of Michael Penix Jr at QB for the hapless Cooper Rush after two games has worked wonders. Nobody relishes prime time like the Falcons' Bijan Robinson. The best RB in the league at any hour might be the best all-time under the lights. With three 200-plus yards from scrimmage under his belt, he ran for a mere 145 and two TDs on Monday night." Bet on Falcons vs. Ravens at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $150 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Derrick Henry Under 20.5 total carries (-115)

"Henry carried 23-plus times in all three of Baltimore's wins, and 16 times in the lone loss," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "While the Ravens would love to lean on him in Atlanta, with Tyler Huntley expected to start at quarterback, it will be difficult to stick to the run. The Falcons give up an NFL-low 2.7 yards per carry. In addition, I expect Atlanta to control the clock with Bijan Robinson and its top-notch offensive line. Go Under on Henry's rush attempts." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Sunday Night Football: