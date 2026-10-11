Less than a month ago, the entire football-watching world was furious that the Falcons were getting three straight prime-time games. Then the Falcons became ... good? And now after two consecutive big prime-time wins, they're hosting the Ravens in Week 5 for a massive matchup between two rushing powerhouses. Bet on Sunday Night Football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after they spend $5+:

Few players tote the rock quite like Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry, and both of them will be heavily featured in this game. The downside for this matchup? No Lamar Jackson, who was ruled out by Jesse Minter earlier in the week. Get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades by claiming the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here:

Best bets for Sunday Night Football

Under 43.5

We've been ripping Unders in prime-time games like crazy the last few weeks and they've been a ton of fun ... this one might not live up to the same hype without Jackson on the field. Both of these teams want to keep this as a tight, low-scoring game where they pound the rock, but both teams are reasonably good at stopping the run. I think we see a TON of Derrick Henry and Bijan Robinson/Brian Robinson carries in this one, with the clock constantly moving and not a ton of points being scored on Sunday night.

Sunday Night Football player props

Drake London Over 6.5 receptions (+120, DraftKings)

Drake London is a completely different player when he's got Michael Penix under center -- his volume goes way up. He didn't see the same level of targets last week against the Saints, but the Falcons were running the ball down New Orleans' throat all day and couldn't be stopped. They weren't going away from it with a big lead either. Even without Lamar, I'd expect this game to be a little more competitive, which should mean more targets and catches for London in a big spot. I love the plus-money here to catch seven passes.

Tyler Huntley over 17.5 completions (-132, DraftKings)

I don't LOVE betting on Huntley to complete a ton of passes here, but this is a really low number for an NFL quarterback and it's in a game where we expect the Ravens to be forced into passing the ball a good deal because the Falcons are able to get a lead and run the rock. The Ravens would love for this Under to hit, but I don't know that they'll be that lucky. Bet on NFL player props and more at BetMGM:

Sunday Night Football anytime touchdowns

Kyle Pitts (+350, DraftKings)

Pitts had a real chance to score last week and Penix simply didn't look his way. That's concerning. And this isn't an ideal matchup, but Pitts is "due," and I like the number we're getting here. Unfortunately a lot of the prices for these two teams are a touch prohibitive because of the Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry involvement in the run game.

Mark Andrews (+250, DraftKings)

Just like above, we're firing on more of a longshot than targeting the running game because of the prices. I don't love anyone in this Baltimore passing game, but Andrews makes a lot of sense as a red-zone weapon for Snoop when Baltimore gets down by the goal line and the Falcons are loading up to try and stop the King.