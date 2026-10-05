Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season closes out on Monday with a division rivalry in the Big Easy as the New Orleans Saints host the Atlanta Falcons. It's perfect for entering NFL anytime TD scorer picks. The Falcons and Saints sit at 1-2 on the season so far, with Atlanta coming into this game with extended rest after defeating the Packers on Thursday to kick off Week 3. New Orleans is trying to recover from a loss to the Raiders and could make noise for NFL touchdown picks. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

We'll go over our favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for Falcons vs. Saints, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. You can find the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds, projections and expert picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

Falcons vs. Saints anytime touchdown scorer props

Bjian Robinson (-210)

Juwan Johnson (+220)

Bijan Robinson (-210)

Robinson has three touchdowns on the season but he had his best game by far in Week 3, registering 194 rushing yards and 19 more through the air. He's the clear engine of Atlanta's offense, so while the price point isn't great, it's almost a guarantee he finds paydirt in New Orleans. In six career games against the Saints, Robinson has scored five total touchdowns. Even though the Saints held him out of the end zone in both meetings last season, the additional time off should help Robinson have another massive game.

Juwan Johnson (+220)

With Travis Etienne sidelined, both Alvin Kamara (+120) and Kendre Miller (+370) provide some intrigue. However, New Orleans has not been able to run the ball well to start this season despite making a concentrated effort to improve in that area. Tyler Shough is second in the league in passing yards entering Week 4, and he's found Johnson for three touchdowns already through three games. I like the tight end to keep being a factor in this offense.