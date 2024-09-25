New Fanatics users can bet $100 to get started on unlocking this welcome offer

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

The Week 5 slate in college football is loaded with juicy matchups, none juicier than the SEC clash between No. 4 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia. It’s one of four games between ranked teams on Saturday alone. Of course, there’s also a bevy of other intriguing games, including No. 13 USC hosting Wisconsin and Colorado visiting UCF.

New Fanatics Sportsbook customers who want to bet are eligible to unlock a $1,000 welcome offer starting with their first wager.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Want to learn more about this special promo offer? Here’s how you can get involved.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New customers can gain up to $100 in bonus bets on wagers for 10 consecutive days after placing their first bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. If you bet up to $100 on an applicable wager (-200 odds or longer), Fanatics will issue a daily bonus bet of equal value, for a potential total of up to $1,000 in bonus bets. This is the case whether your bet wins or loses.

Say you bet $75 on Georgia to cover as a 2.5-point favorite against Alabama. No matter the outcome of the game, you’ll get a matching $75 bet from Fanatics. No promo code is required.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and expire within seven days of receipt. They also hold no cash value and will not be included in any profits.

Bettors must be at least 21 years of age and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

For customers who want to wager on college football, Fanatics’ offer is a good way to kick off their betting journey. It is easy to sign up. Here is a step-by-step guide for how you can get started:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Sign up for a new Fanatics Sportsbook account while verifying your personal information

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying bet of $5 or more. Eligible bets must have odds of -200 or longer.

Win or lose, get a matching bonus bet up to $100

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Note that the offer applies only for 10 days after placing your first bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. If you do not place a bet on a day(s) during that span, you will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. Bonus bets typically arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days.

What can you bet on?

The college football landscape continues to crystallize as conference play gains steam. New Fanatics bettors can take part in the action during Saturday’s jam-packed slate.

The marquee game of the day kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET as No. 2 Georgia visits No. 4 Alabama. The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 43-26-4, but this will be their first time facing Georgia in the post-Nick Saban era. The last three meetings came in the postseason, twice in the SEC title game and once in the College Football Playoff national championship in Indianapolis. This is the Bulldogs’ second trip to Tuscaloosa since 2020.

Both teams are legitimate championship contenders at 3-0, though Fanatics lists Georgia as a 2.5-point favorite and -125 on the money line. Alabama, meanwhile, is +105 to win outright.

A win for either side is sure to carry enormous weight as the expanded 12-team CFP field comes into focus over the next few months.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Georgia -125 -2.5 (-110) O 48.5 (-110) Alabama +105 +2.5 (-110) U 48.5 (-110)

Also at 7:30 p.m. ET, No. 9 Penn State hosts No. 19 Illinois. The Fighting Illini are 4-0 for just the third time since 1951 and only the fourth time in program history. They’ve already knocked off two ranked teams, including then-No. 22 Nebraska in their Big Ten opener. However, they head into Saturday as 17.5-point underdogs.

The Nittany Lions are 3-0 following a trio of non-conference wins, in which they outscored opponents 124-39. This marks their third of four straight home games.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Illinois +650 +17.5 (-110) O 48 (-110) Penn State -1000 -17.5 (-110) U 48 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics, a go-to for collectibles, jerseys, hats, and more, is also emerging as a fixture in sports betting.

The sportsbook’s welcome offer, in which new users can collect up to $1,000 over their first 10 days, is one of the more unique among the industry’s sportsbook promotions.

Fanatics also has a generous loyalty and rewards program. Users can earn “FanCash” points, which are redeemable for fan apparel, autographs or other items at affiliated sites such as NFL Shop, NBA Store or NHL Shop.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Users have a wide selection of markets on which to bet, from the ever-popular NFL to niche sports like tennis and everything in between. Select locations also offer casino play, including slots, table games and live-action dealers.