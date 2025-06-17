Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final headlines Tuesday's loaded sports slate, with the Florida Panthers one win away from repeating as champions. The Panthers are trying to close out this series on home ice, while the Edmonton Oilers try to force Game 7. These teams went the distance a year ago, with Florida prevailing 2-1 in the deciding contest, but the Oilers would have home ice this time around if they were to get to Game 7.

There are 15 games on the diamond Tuesday, headlined by the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the San Diego Padres in a key NL West encounter. The Dodgers won the series opener 6-3 and saw Shohei Ohtani return to the mound, though he was shaky in his lone inning with one run given up on two hits and zero strikeouts. Elsewhere, the Boston Red Sox try to extend their six-game winning streak when they face the Seattle Mariners, while the New York Yankees try to snap a four-game skid when they meet the Los Angeles Angels. There are also six WNBA games tipping off Tuesday, with the reigning champion New York Liberty facing the Atlanta Dream and the Minnesota Lynx battling the Las Vegas Aces.

How to claim Fanatics Sportsbook promo code

In order to be eligible for this promotion, you must be 21 or older in a state where Fanatics legitimately operates. Here's how you can sign up. There's no code required.

Create an account with Fanatics Sportsbook by entering your name, email, payment details and other information. Make a minimum deposit of $10. Make a wager of at least $1 with odds of -500 or longer. You can wager up to $100 with this first bet, and Fanatics will credit you bonus bets for the amount of the wager if your bet loses. This promotion runs for 10 consecutive days and you must opt into the promotion each day before placing your first bet. If you wager the maximum amount each day for 10 days, you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of the qualifying wager settling as a loss. They expire in seven days and cannot be cashed out or withdrawn. If you make a wager using bonus bets and win, you will receive the winnings but not the stake.

Fanatics promo comparison

Here's how the Fanatics promotion compares to promotions from other top sportsbooks.

Brand Promo CBS promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

BetMGM is running a similar promotion, though the sportsbook is only covering the user's first bet. BetMGM is giving out up to $1,500 in bonus bets, slightly more than Fanatics. However, users would have to wager $1,500 at once to be eligible for the full amount.

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 are all running "bet and get" promotions. DraftKings and FanDuel require a user's first bet to win to receive bonus bets, while bet365 is giving away $150 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of the first wager. DraftKings is giving $300 in bonus bets in the form of 12 $25 slips, while FanDuel is giving $200 in bonus bets users can spend in any increment.

Caesars is staying away from bonus bets and giving profit boosts instead. New users who wager at $1 with the sportsbook get 10 100% profit boosts under the latest promotion offer.

Best bets for Tuesday's games

NHL: Oilers vs. Panthers Game 6

The Panthers won the franchise's first title on home ice a year ago, a 2-1 victory in Game 7, which saw goalie Sergei Bobrovsky save 23 of the 24 shots he faced. Bobrovsky has been less stellar in this year's Stanley Cup Final, surrendering 16 goals across the first five games. Luckily for him, the Panthers have been able to get past Edmonton's defense routinely. Brad Marchand has erupted with six goals in five games, while Sam Bennett has added five. Bennett leads all Florida skaters with 22 points this postseason. The Oilers have the top two points leaders in the playoffs in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, but the duo has slowed down after a hot start to the series. The SportsLine Projection Model sees both players staying Under 1.5 points in Game 6, though it does like the Oilers +1.5 on the puck line. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Panthers Game 6, at SportsLine.

MLB: Twins vs. Reds

The model has the Reds covering the run line at -1.5 (+168) in 75% of simulations, giving this pick a rare "A" grade. Cincinnati has won seven of its last nine games and just demolished the Tigers, winning 11-1 Saturday before taking the series Sunday with an 8-4 triumph. The Twins won 13 games in a row at one point earlier in the season but have lost four in a row entering Tuesday's contest. Minnesota will send David Festa (1-1, 4.76 ERA) to the mound, while Cincinnati is going with ace Andrew Abbott (6-1, 1.87 ERA). Abbott is coming off a dominant showing against the Guardians, giving up just three hits across nine scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Festa managed to get past the fifth inning for the first time all season in his last start, so the Reds should be able to get to him given how their offense has looked over the last few games.

WNBA: Liberty vs. Dream

New York suffered its only loss of the season Saturday, thanks in large part to Caitlin Clark dropping 32 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in her return to the court. The Liberty are still an elite unit anchored by Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu, who are both averaging 19.5 points per game. The Dream enter Tuesday's matchup on a three-game winning streak, most recently topping the Washington Mystics by 31 points, headlined by Allisha Gray's 32-point effort. Gray is averaging 21.0 points per game this season while shooting 51.4% from the floor and 41.8% from 3-point land. The Liberty just got torched by Clark, so will they make adjustments to contain Gray? SportsLine experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai break down the matchup as part of their best WNBA bets Tuesday.

