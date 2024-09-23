Fanatics promo for Jaguars-Bills MNF: Up to $1k in bonus bets

Claim the Fanatics welcome promo and bet up to $100 on Monday Night Football to get started.

It’s still early in the NFL season, but the Buffalo Bills have looked the part in their 2-0 start. Even with an overhauled roster, a fifth-straight AFC East title figures to be in the discussion.

The next test for the undefeated Bills comes Monday (7:30 p.m. ET) against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are staring at the possibility of 0-3 as they travel to Highmark Stadium.

New Fanatics Sportsbook users looking to bet on the game are eligible to unlock a $1,000 welcome bonus, starting with their first wager.

Want to learn more about this special promotion from Fanatics? No problem. We’ve got you covered ahead of kickoff.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Explaining the Fanatics promo

Bettors who maximize this welcome promo from Fanatics can score up to $1,000 in bonus bets on the NFL, college football or any other sport.

This is one of the most unique offers available. Instead of locking in a one-time bonus after signing up, new customers can get bonuses for 10 consecutive days. Simply place a daily wager on any sport and Fanatics will match your bet up to $100, win or lose (minimum -200 odds).

Want to wager $50 on Josh Allen scoring a touchdown? No matter what happens on Monday, Fanatics will cover you with a matching $50 bet. No promo code is required.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, non-transferable and must be used within seven days of receipt. The initial stake is not included in any winnings.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of the following locations to be eligible for this sportsbook promo: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont or West Virginia.

How to claim the Fanatics promo

For customers who want to bet on the NFL, Fanatics’ welcome offer may be a good way to get started. It’s easy to sign up, and bettors can risk as little as $5 and still get a matching bonus. It all depends on their spending appetite. Just follow these steps:

Click “Claim Bonus”

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Eligible bets must have odds of -200 or longer.

Win or lose, get a matching bonus bet up to $100

To maximize this offer, bettors must place a $100 bet for 10 straight days. Skipping a day will forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. Bonus bets generally arrive within 72 hours and are valid for seven days. Again, no promo code is required.

What can you bet on?

With Week 3 comes the first of two straight doubleheaders on Monday Night Football. The Jaguars and Bills kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium.

Buffalo, seeking its first 3-0 start since 2020, is listed as a 5-point favorite and -250 on the moneyline at Fanatics. Conversely, Jacksonville – which is trying to avoid falling to 0-3 – is +200 to win outright.

The Bills are coming off extended rest following a Thursday night rout of Miami in Week 2. They’ve looked formidable in the early going, but quarterback Josh Allen must continue to limit his turnovers. The two-time Pro Bowler has yet to throw an interception through two games after tossing 18 a season ago (second-most in the NFL).

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Jaguars +200 +5 (-110) O 45.5 (-110) Bills -250 -5 (-110) U 45.5 (-110)

Fanatics at a glance

In addition to being a leader in sports merchandising, Fanatics has become a highly reputable sportsbook.

Its loyalty program is among the best in the industry. Fanatics’ “FanCash” points are redeemable for jerseys, hats and more at Fanatics or an affiliated site such as NFL Shop, NBA Store or NHL Shop. The number of points a user gets is based on how much is bet, plus the odds of the wager.