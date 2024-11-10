Fanatics Sportsbook promo for NFL Sunday’s late slate

Find all you need to know about the latest promo from Fanatics ahead of kickoff for the late afternoon slate of Sunday’s NFL action.

Week 10 of the NFL season is underway, and 10 games take place Sunday afternoon before the day concludes with Sunday Night Football in Houston.

This article will focus on the three late-afternoon games. The Los Angeles Chargers try to continue their strong start under head coach Jim Harbaugh when they face the Tennessee Titans. With Dak Prescott expected to miss the remainder of the season, the Dallas Cowboys’ matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles loses some of its luster. The best game on the late-afternoon slate might take place in Arizona, where the Cardinals host the New York Jets.

If you’re looking for a sportsbook to bet on any of the football this weekend, consider giving Fanatics Sportsbook a try. The latest sign up promo code from Fanatics allows users to claim up to $1,000 in bonus bets over a 10-day period.

Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers Spread +8.0 (-110) -8.0 (-110) Money line +310 -400 Total Over 39.5 (-110) Under 39.5 (-110)

New York Jets Arizona Cardinals Spread -2.0 (-110) +2.0 (-110) Money line -130 +110 Total Over 46.0 (-110) Under 46.0 (-110)

Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Cowboys Spread -7.5 (-115) +7.5 (-105) Money line -350 +280 Total Over 44.0 (-110) Under 44.0 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New user promos for sportsbooks across the industry, users are generally offered either a “bet and get” or a “first bet insurance” style promotion. With the latest offering from Fanatics, users can combine elements of the two different promotion structures. In addition, when utilized to its full capacity, the latest offer from Fanatics can be worth up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

New users who sign up at Fanatics can earn up to $100 in bonus bets each day for their first 10 days as a member. Fanatics will match the amount wagered on the user’s first bet of the day, as long as the bet has odds of -200 or better. The bonus bet will be credited regardless of whether the original bet wins or loses.

Users who sign up now ahead of this weekend’s football action can place a bet on any of the 4 p.m. games to take advantage of the offer. Bonus bets can be earned by placing any bet with odds better than -200.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

New users looking to sign up for a Fanatics account in order to take advantage of Fanatics Sportsbook’s promo must be at least 21 years old and currently physically located in a state where Fanatics operates. Fanatics currently accepts bets in: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV and WY. Users also must not have previously created an account in any other state.

To participate in the promotion, users must place an initial wager of at least $5. Bonus bets are awarded each day based on the first wager placed, as long as the odds are -200 or better. The maximum bonus bet issued per day is $100.

This offer is available for 10 consecutive days, starting from the day the user creates their account. If a user misses a day, they forfeit the bonus bets for that day. Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued and have no cash value until used. The stake from the bonus bet does not count toward any potential winnings.

Fanatics betting markets

When it comes to betting on sports in the United States, it doesn’t get any bigger than football. The NFL is king for sportsbooks and bettors alike, as no league or sport receives nearly the betting interest the NFL does.

The traditional markets remain the most popular and common. Users can bet on teams to cover the spread, to win outright on the money line and/or the game to go Over or Under the listed total. These wagers are straightforward and usually receive the highest percentage of betting handle per game.

On top of that, there are a wide variety of other markets available. Users can bet on touchdowns, player props, game props, team props and a whole bunch more. Users can combine multiple wagers into one bet with a same-game parlay if they’re willing to take a bigger risk.

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics Sportsbook strongly encourages users to develop a betting strategy before placing any wagers. They recommend utilizing their responsible gaming tools to ensure a positive and enjoyable sports betting experience, as real-life financial or other personal issues can quickly reduce the fun of sports betting.

Users have the option to set limits on their bets, deposits and session durations. They also can restrict specific deposit methods to control which payment options can be used to fund their accounts. Additionally, users can enable reality checks to remind them of how much time they’ve spent in the app. A timeout feature allows users to take breaks from betting, and there is a self-exclusion option for those who want to stop betting entirely.

Betting football this weekend at Fanatics

We have now surpassed the midway point of the NFL regular season. Teams such as the Chargers and Eagles appear to be in decent spots, while others such as the Jets and Cardinals know there’s plenty of work ahead of them.

Fanatics Sportsbook may be a newer player in the industry, but it quickly has earned a spot on many top online sportsbooks lists. While there’s still work to be done to compete with the industry’s leading brands, Fanatics has demonstrated a willingness to take risks and think outside the box.