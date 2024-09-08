New users who sign up for a Fanatics Sportsbook account can take advantage of the sportsbook’s welcome promotion.

Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

A new era gets underway in New England on Sunday as the Patriots will play their first game with a head coach not named Bill Belichick since 1999.

Many expect it to be a long season in New England the franchise brings along 2024 No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye at quarterback slowly. However, it’ll be Jacoby Brissett starting the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals will have a healthy Joe Burrow as they look to put the disappointment of last season behind them and return to their position as one of the top threats in the AFC.

Cincinnati is a large favorite in this game and new users can bet the game at Fanatics Sportsbook. After signing up, users can claim a bonus bet up to $100 daily for 10 straight days.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

New England Patriots Cincinnati Bengals Spread +7.5 (-110) -7.5 (-110) Moneyline +280 -350 Total Over 40.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110)

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook has one of the more unique new user promotions in the industry. If used to its maximum capabilities, users can claim $1,000 in bonus bets over a 10-day span.

Fanatics is issuing new users a bonus bet equal to the stake amount of their first wager of the day with minimum -200 odds, up to $100. The promotion is good for 10 days from the first wager on the account. Users can receive $100 daily for 10 days. Bonus bets are issued even if you win your wagers.

If your first wager of the day is a $55 wager on a -110 moneyline, you will receive $55 in bonus bets, win or lose. You can repeat this process for 10 consecutive days.

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

The new user promo from Fanatics Sportsbook is available to all users who are at least 21 years of age and located in a state where Fanatics is currently licensed (AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY).

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the promotion. Bonus bets are issued based on the user’s first wager of the day, so ensure that you place your bets in chronological order depending on how much of a bonus bet you desire. Minimum odds of -200 are required for the bet to qualify for this promotion.

The promo lasts for 10 consecutive days. If you miss a day, no bonus bets can be earned for that day. Your 10 days begin the day you register your account.

Bonus bets expire within seven days and have zero cash value until wagered. Bonus bet stake is not included in any potential payouts.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Fanatics betting markets

When it comes to the NFL, Fanatics Sportsbook offers a wide variety of markets for bettors to choose from. From traditional, conventional options, to more niche and specific bets, Fanatics has something available for all bettors. Here are some of the markets available for NFL games at Fanatics:

Spread

Moneyline

Total

Anytime touchdown

First touchdown

2+ touchdowns

Player props (passing, rushing, receiving)

Game props (race to X points, winning margin)

Team props (team total points, team total touchdowns)

Quarters/halves

Game specials

First drive result

Same-game parlay

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics urges its users to have a plan before they bet. The sportsbook suggests using its responsible gaming tools to help users keep them attentive and sensible.

Fanatics allows users to set wager, deposit and session-time limits. Users can also restrict deposit methods to ensure they don’t use certain payment methods that shouldn’t be used to fund their betting account. Users can opt-in to reality checks that send reminders on time spent in the app. Users can enter timeout to take a break from betting, or they can self-exclude to ban themselves from betting.

Betting Patriots-Bengals at Fanatics

Fanatics is one of the newer brands in the United States sports betting landscape, and it has set itself apart with some unique perks. The welcome offer mentioned in this article is relatively unique when compared to others in the industry. Fanatics also has a unique rewards program, with every bet earning FanCash, which can be turned into bonus bets or used to buy merchandise from Fanatics.com.

With this new user promo, users can bet on something new every day, whether it’s the NFL, college football, baseball, soccer or tennis. If you use this promotion to its full capacity, you can walk away with an extra $1,000 in bonus bets. These bonus bets are earned even if you win your wager, which makes for exciting potential opportunities.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1,000 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).