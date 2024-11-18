Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Week 11 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night in Arlington, Texas, when the Dallas Cowboys (3-6) host the Houston Texans (6-4) at AT&T Stadium. Both teams have faltered in recent weeks, but only one has real reason for optimism and a potential turnaround.

After opening the season with a 5-1 mark through their first six games, the Texans have proceeded to dropped three of their next four games. Thankfully for them, the AFC South features two of the worst teams in football and a decidedly mediocre Indianapolis team, so 6-4 is good enough for the division lead. The Texans can extend that lead to two games on Monday night with a victory. Receiver Nico Collins is expected to return to the lineup to aid in that cause.

On the other side, the Dallas Cowboys have lost four straight games and all four home games. Quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the remainder of the regular season and the other parts of the roster aren’t nearly good enough as they were in years past to survive this stretch .

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

If you’re looking to bet the game on Monday night, consider giving Fanatics Sportsbook a look. The latest new user sign up offer from Fanatics allows users to claim up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets over 10 consecutive days.

Bet Type Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys Spread -7 (-110) +7 (-110) Money line -350 +280 Total Over 41 (-110) Under 41 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook promo explained

If you think you’ve seen all the sportsbook welcome offers out there, think again. Fanatics Sportsbook is offering one of the most unique sign-up promotions to be found.

New users at Fanatics can earn up to $100 in bonus bets every day for 10 consecutive days with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. Unlike most sportsbooks that provide a one-time “first bet insurance,” Fanatics spreads its welcome bonus over a user’s first 10 days.

To get started, new users can place their first bet of the day on any market with odds of -200 or longer. If the bet wins, no bonus bets will be received, just the profits. However, if the bet loses, Fanatics will credit a bonus bet equal to the original stake, up to $100 per day.

By fully utilizing this offer, users could receive up to $1,000 in total bonus bets over 10 days.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Fanatics new user promo terms and conditions

To participate in the Fanatics Sportsbook promotion, new users must be 21+ and reside in a Fanatics-supported state. Prior registrations in other states disqualify users’ eligibility to claim the offer.

To qualify, users must wager at least $5 on their first daily bet with odds of -200 or better. This bet is insured, meaning a $100 maximum bonus bet will be awarded if the wager loses. No bonus is given for winning bets.

The promotion runs for 10 consecutive days from account creation. Users can opt-in daily to claim the offer; missed days forfeit potential bonus bets. Bonus bets expire in seven days, have no cash value, and their stake doesn’t contribute to winnings.

New York residents are ineligible for this promotion but can claim a separate “bet $5, get $50” welcome offer.

Fanatics betting markets

When it comes to sports betting in the U.S., the NFL is king.

Fanatics, despite being one of the newest sportsbooks to enter the industry, understands this, and offers a ton of different ways to bet on NFL games, so fans can get the most out of their Sundays.

Traditional bettors can stick to the basics like point spreads, money lines, and over/unders. These are the most popular bets and easy to find.

More advanced bettors can wager on individual players, teams, specific plays, and even the final score. There are hundreds of options to choose from.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Gambling responsibly with Fanatics

Fanatics Sportsbook wants its users to plan their method of attack before you start betting. It’s important to use tools to keep betting fun and safe. Money and personal problems can quickly ruin the enjoyment of sports betting.

Fanatics offers ways to manage one’s betting. Users can set limits on how much they bet, deposit, and how much time they spend betting. One can also choose which ways they can add money to their account. There are tools to track time spent in the app, take breaks, or even stop betting completely. These tools are there to help users bet responsibly.

Betting Texans-Cowboys at Fanatics

Week 11 of the NFL season wraps up on Monday night when the Dallas Cowboys host the Houston Texans. It is said that everything is bigger in Texas, so here’s hoping for an exciting game when these two Lone Star State-based teams meet on Monday night.

Even though Fanatics Sportsbook is one of the new kids on the block in the sports betting world, it’s already one of the top online sportsbooks. It’s not afraid to take chances to stand out from the crowd. A great example of this is their sign-up offer for new users, which grants up to $1,000 in second-chance bets over 10 days.