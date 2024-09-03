Celebrate the NFL’s return by collecting up to $1,000 in bonus bets from Fanatics Sportsbook.

The long wait for the NFL is nearly over. Sure, we’ve had the preseason, but things get started for real this week.

Fanatics Sportsbook is giving new customers the chance to earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets, which you can choose to redeem by betting on Week 1 of the NFL.

Read Review Up To 10x$100 In Bonus Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, and WY. Void where prohibited. New customer only. Must apply this Promotion in your bet slip & place and settle $5+ cash wager with odds of – 200 or longer to get a Bonus Bet match (up to $100) each day for 10 straight days. Your 10 days begin the day you sign up. Bonus Bets expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

Let’s look at how bettors can redeem this special offer, along with other important information needed to get started.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Fanatics Sportsbook’s welcome bonus is undoubtedly one of the most unique offers around.

Here’s how it works: Fanatics will match each bettor’s first wager in full for 10 straight days, up to $100.

Qualifying bets must be at least $5 each day and contain odds of -200 or longer. Those who bet the full amount daily can earn the maximum bonus of $1,000. And that’s the case regardless of whether their qualifying wagers win or lose.

For example, if you place a $100 bet, you’ll receive a bonus bet of $100 that day. If you wager $50 the next day, your bonus bet will be $50. Each bonus bet will arrive within 72 hours of settlement.

These bets expire after seven days, so don’t wait too long to use them. Also keep in mind that the value of your bonus bet will not be included in your winnings. Thus, if you win a $50 bonus bet at +100 odds, you’ll get back $50 but not the original stake as well.

Bettors must be at least 21 years old and physically present in one of these states to be eligible: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Customers can follow the steps below to sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook and claim their exclusive welcome bonus anytime before Dec. 31, 2024.

Click the sign-up link

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook, verifying your identity and location. Select a username and password, as well.

Make your first deposit

Place initial wager of $5 or more on any sport (odds must be -200 or longer)

Receive a bonus bet for your first bet of the same amount, up to $100

Continue for 10 days, earning as much as $1,000

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferrable.

What can you bet on?

With the NFL kicking off, there’s no better time to take advantage of this welcome promo from Fanatics Sportsbook.

One of Sunday’s most compelling games features the Los Angeles Chargers opening the Jim Harbaugh era against the rival Las Vegas Raiders on CBS. The Chargers face an uphill climb in the AFC West, but Harbaugh’s been a proven winner at practically every stop as a head coach.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Raiders +145 +3 (-110) O 41 (-110) Chargers -175 -3 (-110) U 41 (-110)

Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys face immense pressure to win after coming up short once again in the NFC playoffs. They get things started against the Cleveland Browns, who welcome back quarterback Deshaun Watson.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Cowboys +120 +2.5 (-105) O 42 (-110) Browns -145 -2.5 (-115) U 42 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics Sportsbook may be relatively new to the sports betting scene, though it’s no stranger to customers. Fanatics has long been a household name in the sports merchandise market, including jerseys, trading cards and other memorabilia.

One way it differentiates itself from competitors in the betting industry is via its loyalty program. For every wager placed on Fanatics Sportsbook, bettors can earn rewards points called “FanCash.” These can then be converted back into bonus bets or merchandise credits at Fanatics or one of its affiliated sites such as NFL Shop.

Fanatics also receives high grades for its generous welcome promo. Again, new users can earn a maximum of $1,000 over their first 10 days.

The sportsbook is easy to navigate but accessible only via mobile devices. Users can bet on a broad range of markets, from the NFL and college football to niche sports.

Registration is secure and generally takes only a couple of minutes. There are several different ways to deposit money, including via credit card, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, etc.