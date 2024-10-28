Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

New customers at Fanatics Sportsbook have the opportunity to get up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets before Monday Night Football kicks off in Pittsburgh.

The Giants and Steelers are slated to face off in Week 8, with two of the league’s most formidable defensive fronts. New York’s Dexter Lawrence has a league-leading nine sacks through seven games, while Pittsburgh’s TJ Watt is the betting odds leader to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

On this page, we will go over the details of the current Fanatics promo, how you can claim it as a new user, along with a Giants-Steelers Monday Night Football betting preview:

Explaining the Fanatics promo

At Fanatics Sportsbook, first-time users can “Bet and Get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets”. This is how to claim it:

Click the “CLAIM BONUS” icon on this page Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Sign up for Fanatics Sportsbook Fund your account with $10 or more Place your first real-money wager

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

The breakdown of this Fanatics promo is that new users can get up to $1,000 in no sweat bets over the course of their first 10 days following registration.

It works like this: Your first bet of each day throughout your first 10 days will be matched (up to $100) in no-sweat bets if it loses. For example, if you bet $50 on the Giants money line and they lose, you will get $50 back in no sweat bets. If the Giants were to win, you will not receive no sweat bets that day.

Any no sweat bets that you earn from this Fanatics Sportsbook promo will be available for seven days before they expire.

Explaining the Fanatics New York promo

Notably, Fanatics has a different promotion for new customers signing up in the state of New York: “Bet $5, Get $50 in Bonus Bets”.

This offer is simple, as all you need to do is register for a new account in New York and deposit $10 or more. After that, place your first real-money wager of at least $5 to unlock $50 in bonus bets – win or lose. Bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Comparing other sign-up promos to Fanatics

All of the best online sportsbooks offer their new customers a welcome promo. Check out how the current Fanatics promo compares to the competition:

Sportsbook Promo Promo code Fanatics Bet and get up to $1000 in no sweat bets Not Required bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets OR $1,000 first bet safety net CBSBET365 FanDuel Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets plus 3 months of NBA League Pass if you win Not Required DraftKings Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Not Required BetMGM Get a bonus bet up to $1,500 if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Earn bonus bet up to $1,000 if first bet doesn’t win CBS1000

What can you bet on with Fanatics Sportsbook?

There are all kinds of markets to bet on at Fanatics Sportsbook. Of course, you will find popular options like the NFL, NBA, MLB, etc., but you will also come across niche options like cricket and table tennis. However, Fanatics doesn’t offer as many markets as some other leading sportsbook brands.

New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers betting preview

The first thing that sticks out regarding this Week 8 matchup is the 36.5 Over/Under, which is extremely low, but it makes sense considering the teams involved.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL NY Giants +220 +6.0 (-110) O 36.5 (-110) PIT Steelers -275 -6.0 (-110) U 36.5 (-110)

Through seven weeks, Pittsburgh has allowed the second-fewest points per game (14.4), including holding five different teams to 15 points or fewer. New York, meanwhile, has scored 15 or fewer points on four different occasions.

It will be Russell Wilson starting at quarterback for the Steelers after the veteran QB performed well in his season debut last week against the Jets. He and the offensive line will have to deal with Dexter Lawrence, who has an NFL-leading nine sacks through seven games.

A statistic to be aware of heading into this Monday Night Football matchup is Daniel Jones’ 1-14 record in primetime games. Fanatics is offering “Jones to throw Over 0.5 interceptions at -145” prop bet.

Read Review Bet And Get Up To $1000 In No Sweat Bets Claim bonus Read Review Must be 21+. New customers in AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VT, VA, WV, or WY only. Void where prohibited. Must apply this promotion in your bet slip and place a $1+ cash wager with odds of – 500 or longer each day for 10 straight days.Your 10 days begin the day you establish your account. Wager must settle as a loss to qualify for Bonus Bets. Bonus Bets will equal the amount of the losing wager(s) (up to $100 in Bonus Bets per day) and expire 7 days from issuance. Bonus bets amounts are non-withdrawable and winnings exclude bonus bet stake. This offer is not available in New York. Add’l Terms apply – see Fanatics Sportsbook app. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP or text NEXTSTEP to 53342 (AZ), (888) 789-7777 or http://ccpg.org (CT), or 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), or 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), or www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), or morethanagame.nc.gov (NC), or 1800gambler.net (WV). Data & text rates may apply. GAMBLING PROBLEM? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/KS/KY/MD/OH/MI/NC/PA/TN/VA/VT/WV), (800)-327-5050 or http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA), Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY)

Fanatics responsible gaming

Gambling responsibly is something that Fanatics Sportsbook takes seriously.

In fact, Fanatics allows its bettors to easily establish deposit, wager and time limits to keep responsible gambling practices at the forefront. If that isn’t what you’re looking for, consider setting up a timeout or a self-exclusion, all of which can be done at Fanatics.