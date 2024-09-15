Fanatics promo for Sunday Night Football: Up to $1,000 in bonus

New users can get up to $1,000 bonus bets when they sign up with Fanatics Sportsbook

The Houston Texans were hyped this preseason as Super Bowl contenders, and they certainly looked the part during an explosive Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Now they turn their attention to the Chicago Bears for a matchup on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET).

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this special welcome promotion.

Explaining the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

New Fanatics Sportsbook customers have the opportunity to claim up to $100 in bonus bets per day for 10 consecutive days. Simply place a daily bet on any sport, and Fanatics will match your wager provided it contains odds of -200 or longer. Win or lose, you will receive a bonus bet up to $100.

Want to bet on Joe Mixon scoring a touchdown? Regardless of what happens on Sunday, Fanatics will still cover you with a bonus of the same amount.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferable, and your initial stake will not be included in any winnings. They expire within seven days.

Bettors must be 21 years old and physically located in one of the following states to be eligible for this promotion: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia or Wyoming.

How to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo

Follow these steps to get your hands on one of the most unique promotions in the industry:

Register for a new account at Fanatics Sportsbook, verifying your personal information

Place your first deposit

Make a qualifying wager of $5 or more. Eligible bets must have odds of -200 or longer.

Win or lose, receive a matching bonus bet up to $100

Bettors who take full advantage of this offer can earn up to $1,000 over their first 10 days with Fanatics. Skip one day, however, and you’ll forfeit any potential bonuses for that day. Bonus bets generally arrive within 72 hours and cannot be withdrawn. They also hold no cash value. In other words, if you win a $75 bonus bet at +100 odds, you’ll get back $75 in profit but not the original stake as well.

What can you bet on?

The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year meets the current favorite as the Houston Texans host the Chicago Bears on Sunday in primetime.

Led by quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans are aiming for their first 2-0 start since 2016. They outlasted the Indianapolis Colts 29-27 in Week 1, racking up 417 yards of total offense. Stroud, of course, played a big role with 234 yards passing and two touchdowns, but so too did running back Joe Mixon. In his first game with his new team, Mixon ran for 159 yards and a score on 30 carries.

The Texans have been installed as 6.5-point favorites over the Bears, who are coming off an ugly, yet satisfying 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans. The Bears scored on a blocked punt and a pick-six, making No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams a winner in his first NFL game. Despite a quiet debut, Williams is still comfortably favored at Fanatics (+175) to win Offensive ROY, ahead of Jayden Daniels and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Chicago’s last 2-0 start came in 2020.

TEAM MONEYLINE SPREAD TOTAL Bears +240 +6.5 (-105) O 45.5 (-110) Texans -300 -6.5 (-115) U 45.5 (-110)

Fanatics Sportsbook at a glance

Fanatics was already a household name for its role in the sports merchandising and trading card industry. Now it is making headway in the sports betting world as well.

Fanatics already has a generous loyalty program where bettors can earn points called “FanCash.” These are redeemable for merchandise credits at Fanatics or an affiliated site such as NFL Shop, NBA Store or NHL Shop. And that’s not all.

Fanatics has also done a solid job attracting new bettors thanks to its wide range of betting options. Users have access to several different markets, from the NFL and MLB to niche sports like tennis. Select locations even offer popular casino games such as roulette or slots.

The sportsbook app is relatively user-friendly and has a clean interface, competitive odds and flexible banking options. Fanatics is a valuable sportsbook to have in your rotation.